65% of Companies in Thailand to Maintain or Increase Employment Headcount in 2021: Survey

BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach - 16 February 2021 - Professional recruitment services Michael Page Thailand launched the Talent Trends 2021 Report, with a keen eye on the Thai job market. While hiring activities dipped 37% in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic, optimism is starting to show, with 33% of companies in Thailand looking to increase their headcounts and 32% maintaining status quo in 2021.









Kristoffer Paludan, Regional Director of Michael Page Thailand





Kristoffer Paludan, Regional Director of Michael Page Thailand says, "Like other markets in the region, Thailand's technology sector stayed afloat and resilient, particularly for e-commerce and other internet-based businesses. Food production, too, proved to be a bright spot, which in turn carried other associated industries, such as chemical, agriculture, as well as agritech."





In view of the economic demands, the sectors earmarked for highest hiring activity are industrial/manufacturing, fast moving consumer goods (FMCG), technology & telecommunications, healthcare/pharmaceutical as well as retail.





According to the report, the COVID-19 pandemic also served to hasten the adoption of digitisation. Over the course of the year, companies in Thailand have adapted to digitisation demands within impressively short timeframes. Technologies like virtualisation and cloud access have allowed many businesses to get as close to 'business as usual' as possible.





According to the report, 67% of employed technology professionals in Thailand anticipate looking for new opportunities in 2021 while another 31% is passively open to new ones, suggesting increased employment activity. Considering the competition for high-potential tech professionals, Kristoffer Paludan advises, "Candidates move jobs primarily due to the dynamic nature of the business, which is constantly adapting to changing market demands and practises. These are agile organisations that provide a steep learning curve and the opportunity for regional mandates in the medium-to-long term."





As a viable option to bridge skill gaps arising from their move to business recovery in 2021, 42% of companies in Thailand cited their continued investment in employees by providing training to upskill the workforce while 46% turned to the use of automation for basic processes.





Thai professionals have also been empowered with the wealth of information available to them when considering a new job offer. 40% of the study's respondents claimed they did extensive research on the company before applying for a job.



