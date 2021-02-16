Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Challenger finalists to train during Auckland lockdown

By Associated Press
2021/02/16 12:08
Italy's Luna Rossa, right, leads Britain's INEOS Team UK to win race three of the Prada Cup on Auckland's Waitemata Harbour, New Zealand, Sunday, Feb....
Italy's Luna Rossa leads Britain's INEOS Team UK to win race three of the Prada Cup on Auckland's Waitemata Harbour, New Zealand, Sunday, Feb.14, 2021...

Italy's Luna Rossa, right, leads Britain's INEOS Team UK to win race three of the Prada Cup on Auckland's Waitemata Harbour, New Zealand, Sunday, Feb....

Italy's Luna Rossa leads Britain's INEOS Team UK to win race three of the Prada Cup on Auckland's Waitemata Harbour, New Zealand, Sunday, Feb.14, 2021...

AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — America’s Cup challenger series finalists INEOS Team UK and Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli will be able to train on the water while Auckland remains in limited lockdown because of a community COVID outbreak.

It was still unclear Tuesday when racing will resume as it can’t do so until the lockdown is lifted or reduced.

Auckland was placed in a Level 3 lockdown on Saturday after three cases of the UK variant were found in the community. No new cases have since been reported and the lockdown could be lifted at midnight Wednesday.

In that case racing could resume Friday. Italy’s Luna Rossa holds a 4-0 lead over Britain’s Team UK.

The first team to win seven races will advance to the America's Cup final against Team New Zealand.

Race organizers on Tuesday described the schedule for the series as “fluid.”

“America’s Cup Event Ltd and the competing teams are taking all of the necessary steps to continue to work in line with their COVID-19 Level 3 working protocols as reviewed with WorkSafe New Zealand and the Ministry of Health,” they said in a statement.

“Within the respective plans and protocols there is a clear distinction between the individual teams’ operations and official Prada Cup and America’s Cup racing itself.”

Organizers said teams would be able to continue to test and train on the water because that “is part of the core business of all teams.”

Work at the teams’ shore bases was continuing with small crews working in bubbles.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-02-16 13:53 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

5 things you should know about the Year of the Ox
5 things you should know about the Year of the Ox
Orchid Islanders face charges for catching endangered fish in Taiwan
Orchid Islanders face charges for catching endangered fish in Taiwan
Vivocom thanks Bursa Malaysia, expresses profound appreciation to shareholders
Vivocom thanks Bursa Malaysia, expresses profound appreciation to shareholders
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
CGTN to lose broadcast permission across Europe
CGTN to lose broadcast permission across Europe
Fish dumplings from Taiwan make a splash
Fish dumplings from Taiwan make a splash
Train No. 422 from Taipei to Kaohsiung boasts ‘unparalleled sea views’
Train No. 422 from Taipei to Kaohsiung boasts ‘unparalleled sea views’
Bus services to Wuling Farm in central Taiwan for cherry blossom season
Bus services to Wuling Farm in central Taiwan for cherry blossom season
EU wants deal with TSMC or Samsung to reduce reliance on Taiwan
EU wants deal with TSMC or Samsung to reduce reliance on Taiwan