Taiwan envoy to Japan responds to former president's Chinese vaccine comment

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan Representative to Japan Frank Hsieh (謝長廷) on Monday (Feb. 15) stated that if China really cared about the health of Taiwanese, it would allow Taiwan to join the World Health Organization (WHO).

Hsieh, responding to recent comments by former President Ma Ying-Jeou (馬英九) on Taiwan possibly accepting Chinese vaccines, said on Facebook that in terms of technological capability, China is surely able to develop an effective vaccine given that the virus originated in its city of Wuhan. There were many confirmed cases during the early stages of the pandemic, so sampling was quite convenient.

However, China has not been transparent with relevant data, the representative said. It is inevitable that regulations and technology behind the vaccine will be questioned. Furthermore, he pointed out that the political context makes accepting the Chinese inoculations even more complicated.

"Just as Huawei's products are suspected of implanting Trojan horse programs and stealing data from the U.S. and European countries, the vaccine is a matter of trust. Should we trust China's goodwill?" Hsieh remarked.

Hsieh said that there are many countries that administer vaccines in the world, but advanced countries rarely order vaccines from China. He mentioned that Japan has ordered 300 million coronavirus vaccines, some of which are made in the U.S. and the U.K., but none are from China.

The representative said that Taiwan is threatened by Chinese military aircraft almost every week, and Beijing has repeatedly stressed that it will not give up the use of force to unify Taiwan. Under such circumstances, the former president’s belief in China’s goodwill must be puzzling to many international observers.

He also stated that if China really cared about the health of Taiwanese, it would not oppose Taiwan joining the WHO, and it would not block other countries from selling vaccines to Taiwan. These would be true gestures of goodwill.

Hsieh concluded by saying that if China were to ask Taiwan to accept its vaccine but continue its military threats, this would make Taiwanese feel uneasy.