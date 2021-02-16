Braves invite 2-time All-Star 2B Kipnis to spring training

Chicago Cubs' Victor Caratini, right, celebrates with Jason Kipnis after hitting a two-run home run against the Chicago White Sox during the sixth inn... Chicago Cubs' Victor Caratini, right, celebrates with Jason Kipnis after hitting a two-run home run against the Chicago White Sox during the sixth inning of a baseball game in Chicago, Friday, Sept. 25, 2020. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Miami Marlins' Jon Berti (5) steals second ahead of the attempted tag by Chicago Cubs second baseman Jason Kipnis as umpire Dan Iassogna (58) looks on... Miami Marlins' Jon Berti (5) steals second ahead of the attempted tag by Chicago Cubs second baseman Jason Kipnis as umpire Dan Iassogna (58) looks on in the eighth inning of Game 1 of a National League wild-card baseball series in Chicago, Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Chicago Cubs' Jason Kipnis walks back to the dugout after striking out against Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Richard Rodriguez during the ninth in... Chicago Cubs' Jason Kipnis walks back to the dugout after striking out against Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Richard Rodriguez during the ninth inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Chicago Cubs' Jason Kipnis hits a two-run home run during the second inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals in Chicago, Sunday, Sep... Chicago Cubs' Jason Kipnis hits a two-run home run during the second inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals in Chicago, Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

ATLANTA (AP) — Two-time All-Star second baseman Jason Kipnis is one of 25 non-roster players who have been invited by the Atlanta Braves to spring training.

The team announced the list Monday. Kipnis agreed to a minor league contract with Atlanta after hitting .237 in 44 games with his hometown Chicago Cubs in 2020 following nine seasons with Cleveland.

The 33-year-old Kipnis was an All-Star with Cleveland in 2013 and 2015. He has a career .260 batting average. In 2019, his last season with the Indians, he hit .245 with 17 homers and 65 RBIs.

The Braves previously reached minor league deals with veteran infielders Pablo Sandoval and Ehire Adrianza.

The 31-year-old Adrianza would receive a $1.5 million, one-year contract if added to the Braves’ 40-man roster. Sandoval would receive a $1 million, one-year deal if added to the 40-man roster.

Another veteran, right-hander Carl Edwards Jr., also has been invited to spring training as a non-roster player.

The Braves' first workout for pitchers and catchers is scheduled for Thursday as they begin their second full spring training at CoolToday Park in North Port, Florida.

