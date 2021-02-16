Indians, veteran reliever Parker agree to minor league deal

CLEVELAND (AP) — Free agent reliever Blake Parker agreed Monday to a minor league contract with the Cleveland Indians.

The incentive-laden deal includes an invitation to training camp and will be finalized once the 35-year-old Parker undergoes medical tests.

Parker spent the past two seasons with the Philadelphia Phillies. The right-hander went 3-0 with a 2.81 ERA in 14 games during the shortened 2020 season.

The well-traveled Parker has pitched for six teams over eight major league seasons. He also has been with the Cubs, Yankees, Mariners, Angels and Twins. He has a 14-10 career record with a 3.52 ERA and 34 saves in 303 games.

Parker had 14 saves for Los Angeles in 2018.

The Indians are retooling their bullpen following the departure of closer Brad Hand. The club recently signed former Phillies reliever Heath Hembree to a minor league deal and are giving Bryan Shaw a shot to make their roster after choosing not to re-sign him after the 2017 season.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports