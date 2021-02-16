Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwan-born astronaut selected for NASA's space mission in 2022

Kjell Lindgren to make second trip into space as SpaceX Crew mission commander

  100
By Ching-Tse Cheng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/02/16 12:16
Taiwanese American astronaut Kjell Lindgren. (NASA photo)

Taiwanese American astronaut Kjell Lindgren. (NASA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Kjell Lindgren (林琪兒), a Taiwan-born American astronaut, has been chosen by NASA to command the "Crew Dragon" spacecraft that will fly to the International Space Station next year.

In a press release last week, the space agency announced that Lindgren, who is 48 years old, and Bob Hines will serve as commander and pilot, respectively, for its fourth SpaceX Crew mission. It said the duo would be the primary crew, while NASA's international partners will select additional members in the coming months.

According to NASA, the 2022 mission is part of its Commercial Crew Program to speed up the development of privately operated space vehicles to carry crews into low-Earth orbit. A Falcon 9 rocket will take the spacecraft from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida and the team is expected to join an expedition crew already aboard the space station for some time.

This will be Lindgren’s second trip into space, following a 141-day mission in 2015. He was born in Taipei to a Swedish-American father and a Taiwanese mother, and he spent two and a half years in Taiwan before moving to the UK and ultimately to the U.S.

Lindgren received his bachelor's degree in biology from the U.S. Air Force Academy, a master's degree in cardiovascular physiology from Colorado State University, and a medical degree from the University of Colorado. He was selected as an astronaut in 2009 and was chosen to be part of NASA's Artemis Team in 2020.
NASA
Taiwanese American
astronaut
SpaceX
space exploration
space program

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan loses contact with indigenous satellites
Taiwan loses contact with indigenous satellites
2021/01/26 15:54
SpaceX rocket launches 2 Taiwan-made satellites into orbit
SpaceX rocket launches 2 Taiwan-made satellites into orbit
2021/01/25 10:59
Taiwanese-American Andrew Yang announces New York mayoral bid
Taiwanese-American Andrew Yang announces New York mayoral bid
2021/01/14 19:33
Taiwan to launch domestically made satellites into space
Taiwan to launch domestically made satellites into space
2021/01/13 17:22
Taiwanese-American boy's thank-you letter finds its way to family of his savior
Taiwanese-American boy's thank-you letter finds its way to family of his savior
2021/01/06 20:13

Updated : 2021-02-16 13:52 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

5 things you should know about the Year of the Ox
5 things you should know about the Year of the Ox
Orchid Islanders face charges for catching endangered fish in Taiwan
Orchid Islanders face charges for catching endangered fish in Taiwan
Vivocom thanks Bursa Malaysia, expresses profound appreciation to shareholders
Vivocom thanks Bursa Malaysia, expresses profound appreciation to shareholders
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
CGTN to lose broadcast permission across Europe
CGTN to lose broadcast permission across Europe
Fish dumplings from Taiwan make a splash
Fish dumplings from Taiwan make a splash
Train No. 422 from Taipei to Kaohsiung boasts ‘unparalleled sea views’
Train No. 422 from Taipei to Kaohsiung boasts ‘unparalleled sea views’
Bus services to Wuling Farm in central Taiwan for cherry blossom season
Bus services to Wuling Farm in central Taiwan for cherry blossom season
EU wants deal with TSMC or Samsung to reduce reliance on Taiwan
EU wants deal with TSMC or Samsung to reduce reliance on Taiwan