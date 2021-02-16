Sens rally from 4 down to win for 1st time, beat Leafs in OT

TORONTO (AP) — Evgenii Dadonov scored his second goal of the game in overtime and the Ottawa Senators overcame a four-goal deficit to win for the first time in franchise history, stunning the Toronto Maple Leafs 6-5 on Monday night.

Ottawa trailed 5-1 late in the second period before charging back, improving to 1-237-3 when trailing by at least four goals. Conor Brown and Nick Paul had a goal and an assist each, Drake Batherson and Artem Zub also scored, and Marcus Hogberg stopped 33 shots.

Auston Matthews had two goals — giving him an NHL-leading 12 — and an assist for Toronto, and Joe Thornton had a goal and an assist in his return from injury. Travis Boyd and Pierre Engvall provided the rest of the offense for Toronto, and Frederik Andersen made 25 saves.

Dadanov batted a puck out of mid-air for his fifth goal with 2:01 left and Hogbeg on the bench for an extra attacker. He then buried his second on a breakaway in the extra period after blocking Morgan Rielly's shot in the crease with Hogberg completely out of position.

Thornton was back on Toronto’s top line with Matthews and Mitch Marner after the 41-year-old missed 10 games with a fractured rib suffered Jan. 20.

Notes: The Leafs announced before the game they had acquired F Alex Galchenyuk from the Carolina Hurricanes for F Egor Korshkov and D David Warsofsky. Carolina dealt F Ryan Dzingel to the Senators for Galchenyuk and C Cedric Paquette on Saturday.

UP NEXT

The teams play against Wednesday and Thursday in Ottawa.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL