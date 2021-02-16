Alexa
Presbyterian beats South Carolina Upstate 75-65

By Associated Press
2021/02/16 10:43
CLINTON, S.C. (AP) — Trevon Reddish scored 23 points as Presbyterian defeated South Carolina Upstate 75-65 on Monday night.

Rayshon Harrison added 22 points for the Blue Hose (7-12, 5-10 Big South Conference). Reddish hit 8 of 10 shots. Harrison also had eight rebounds. Kobe Stewart had six steals for Presbyterian

Everette Hammond had 19 points for the Spartans (4-16, 4-10). Nevin Zink added 15 points. Khydarius Smith had 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-02-16 12:19 GMT+08:00

