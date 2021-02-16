Alexa
No. 19 DePaul women hold off Seton Hall 82-76

By Associated Press
2021/02/16 10:25
CHICAGO (AP) — Dee Bekelja had 22 points and 10 rebounds, Sonya Morris added 20 points, six rebounds and five assists and No. 19 DePaul used a big third quarter to beat Seton Hall 82-76 on Monday night.

DePaul led by 14 points in the fourth quarter but Seton Hall got within 78-74 after Lauren Park-Lane and Mya Jackson each made a 3-pointer, and Andra Espinoza-Hunter added a layup during an 8-0 run.

Morris ended the run by making two free throws with 30.3 seconds left, following two offensive rebounds by the Blue Demons, and Lexi Held added two free throws on their next possession to seal it.

Held finished with 17 points, reaching 1,000 career points for DePaul (12-4, 9-2 Big East Conference). Jorie Allen added 10 points.

DePaul led 31-28 at halftime before scoring 30 points in the third quarter to take control. Morris scored 10 of her points in the quarter as the Blue Demons made 10 of 21 field goals and seven straight free throws.

Park-Lane led Seton Hall (9-6, 7-5) with 24 points and Espinoza-Hunter had 17 points and 15 rebounds. Desiree Elmore added 13 points. Seton Hall struggled from the free-throw line, making 7 of 16.

Both teams play again on Wednesday and Saturday this week. DePaul hosts Xavier and Creighton, while Seton Hall plays Georgetown and Providence.

___

More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2021-02-16 12:18 GMT+08:00

