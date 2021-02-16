Alexa
Membership in EU's pro-Taiwan group sees rapid growth

EU's 'Formosa Club' now has over 100 parliamentarians from 12 parliaments

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/02/16 10:50
Formosa Club was established in October 2019.

Formosa Club was established in October 2019. (CNA photo)

In a little over a year, the "Formosa Club," which was established by the European Parliament and the parliaments of Britain, France, and Germany, has expanded to 12 legislatures.

The pro-Taiwan group now includes over 100 parliamentarians from Belgium, Portugal, Ireland, Slovakia, Poland, Sweden, Italy, and the Czech Republic, Liberty Times reported. The group was jointly established in October 2019 as a platform to support Taiwan on the basis of shared values such as freedom, democracy, and the rule of law.

The launch ceremony in 2019 was attended by European Parliament member Michael Gahler, Bundestag member Klaus-Peter Willsch, French National Assembly member Jean-Francois Cesarini, and U.K. Parliament member Lord Steel of Aikwood. Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Kelly Hsieh (謝武樵) was also there to represent Taiwan. Hsieh told the press that Taiwan's friendships with European countries are extremely vital and can help preserve Taiwanese democracy

Similar groups have also been established in Latin America and Africa in 2020 to show support for Taiwan and its vibrant democracy.
EU
EU-Taiwan relations
European Parliament
Formosa Club

