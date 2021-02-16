Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Politics

New WTO head promises to treat Taiwan fairly

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala becomes first woman and African to head global trade body

  242
By Ching-Tse Cheng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/02/16 10:39
New WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala. (Wikimedia Commons photo)

New WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala. (Wikimedia Commons photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Former Nigerian Finance Minister Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala on Sunday (Feb. 14) was officially appointed as the new director-general of the global trade body, becoming the first woman and the first African to lead the organization.

Her term will begin on March 1 and end in August 2025 unless it is renewed.

According to sources familiar with the matter, there were frequent exchanges between Okonjo-Iweala and the Taiwanese government prior to her appointment. She had promised fair treatment for the East Asian nation once she assumed the director-general post, reported CNA. As a result, she received Taiwan's full support to head the organization.

During her acceptance speech on Sunday, the 66-year-old economist said her top priority was to generate solutions to the coronavirus pandemic, both in terms of health and the economy. She emphasized that "new good trade rules" are needed to solve public health challenges and fuel an economic recovery.

Okonjo-Iweala also warned of the risks of "vaccine nationalism" and said that the WTO will work to ensure equal distribution of coronavirus vaccines. She added that she will attempt to reform the organization to restore trust in the global trading system.
World Trade Organization
WTO
Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala
trade
global economy

RELATED ARTICLES

Mixed feelings at Taipei’s Comics and Animation Festival
Mixed feelings at Taipei’s Comics and Animation Festival
2021/02/06 18:13
Taiwan-US supply chain dialogue focuses on CPTPP
Taiwan-US supply chain dialogue focuses on CPTPP
2021/02/05 15:10
Taipei Comics Festival kicks off with COVID protocols
Taipei Comics Festival kicks off with COVID protocols
2021/02/04 16:10
US secretary of state supports 'haven' for political refugees fleeing Hong Kong
US secretary of state supports 'haven' for political refugees fleeing Hong Kong
2021/02/02 13:10
Asian markets extend gains as sentiment improves on outlook
Asian markets extend gains as sentiment improves on outlook
2021/02/02 11:45

Updated : 2021-02-16 12:18 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

5 things you should know about the Year of the Ox
5 things you should know about the Year of the Ox
Orchid Islanders face charges for catching endangered fish in Taiwan
Orchid Islanders face charges for catching endangered fish in Taiwan
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
Vivocom thanks Bursa Malaysia, expresses profound appreciation to shareholders
Vivocom thanks Bursa Malaysia, expresses profound appreciation to shareholders
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
CGTN to lose broadcast permission across Europe
CGTN to lose broadcast permission across Europe
Fish dumplings from Taiwan make a splash
Fish dumplings from Taiwan make a splash
Train No. 422 from Taipei to Kaohsiung boasts ‘unparalleled sea views’
Train No. 422 from Taipei to Kaohsiung boasts ‘unparalleled sea views’
Bus services to Wuling Farm in central Taiwan for cherry blossom season
Bus services to Wuling Farm in central Taiwan for cherry blossom season
EU wants deal with TSMC or Samsung to reduce reliance on Taiwan
EU wants deal with TSMC or Samsung to reduce reliance on Taiwan