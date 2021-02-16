Alexa
The Latest: Osaka takes court in Australian Open quarters

By Associated Press
2021/02/16 09:49
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The Latest on the Australian Open (all times local):

12:40 p.m.

The quarterfinals are underway at the Australian Open, with 2019 champion Naomi Osaka facing Hsieh Su-wei in the first match. The 35-year-old Hsieh is the oldest woman to make her Grand Slam quarterfinal debut.

Serena Williams, who is three wins away from a record-tying 24th major title, plays No. 2-seeded Simona Halep in the other women's match Tuesday night.

On the men's side, eight-time Australian champion Novak Djokovic plays Alexander Zverev and Grigor Dimitrov takes on 114th-ranked qualifier Aslan Karatsev.

Updated : 2021-02-16 10:45 GMT+08:00

