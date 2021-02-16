Alexa
Brewers acquire outfielder Derek Fisher from Blue Jays

By Associated Press
2021/02/16 09:51
MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers have acquired outfielder Derek Fisher from the Toronto Blue Jays for cash and a player to be named.

Both teams announced the trade Monday night.

Fisher, 27, batted .226 with one homer and seven RBIs in 16 games last season. He had a .359 on-base percentage and a .452 slugging percentage.

He has a career batting average of .194 with a .662 OPS, 17 homers and 52 RBIs in 168 games. He began his major league career with the Houston Astros in 2017 and was sent to Toronto at the July 31 trade deadline in 2019.

Fisher is a right-handed thrower and left-handed hitter who has MLB experience at all three outfield positions. He has spent the majority of time in left field.

Fisher can become eligible for arbitration after this season, with 2 years, 61 days of service. He earned a prorated $214,667 of his $579,000 salary last season.

More AP MLB coverage: https://apnews.com/MLB

