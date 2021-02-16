Knowledgehook to boost maths attainment across Australia

Knowledge aims to accelerate recent improvements in math attainment levels, across all age groups, in Australia. The Learner First to distribute Knowledgehook technology across Australia.

CANBERRA, AUSTRALIA - News Direct - 16 February 2021 - Knowledgehook, the world's most comprehensive mathematics learning platform, has launched in Australia as the nation's teachers turn a corner in addressing low maths attainment levels for young people. It is now available to schools across the country for children in Year 3 to Year 10 classes, through The Learner First, a consultancy working with schools across Australia.

The latest TIMSS (Trends in International Mathematics and Science Study) found that Australia's achievement in mathematics has improved since 2015. However, Year 4 mathematics achievement has not changed since 2007. One of the biggest challenges facing educators is to find better ways to meet the learning needs of the many students who fall behind in schools, failing to meet year-level expectations (often year after year) and, as a consequence, become increasingly disengaged.

Knowledgehook's proprietary technology harnesses the power of data to track where students are on their math journey. Their programmes connect a child's at-home learning with in-school education, providing real-time insights to teachers on learning gaps. This empowers teachers to develop an understanding of the maths concepts related to their students' challenges, enabling them to adjust instruction and monitor student progress.









Knowledgehook: The Instructional Guidance System for teachers

As Knowledgehook launches across Australia, former Australian Mathematics Curriculum leader, Margaret Bigelow, commented: " Australia's results in international testing are improving. The impact of a national approach to teaching and learning Mathematics has impacted on this improved outcome. Teachers need to be supported to maintain this trajectory of improvement by having the ideas and tools to enhance the engagement of their students to develop critical and creative thinking and further mathematical skills. This will enable students to adjust to the ever-changing demands and challenges of life in the future."

"Knowledgehook was inspired by my own struggle with maths as a child,'' explained CoFounder and CEO of Knowledgehook, Travis Ratnam. "Having the right, personalised guidance makes all the difference and every student deserves to have a teacher who has access to the best pedagogical tools, and parents who have insights into their learning. Our platform is not a game, it pulls together a 360 view on a child's learning journey enabling people around them to improve the child's math experience and outcomes.









Knowledgehook founders: (L to R) Travis Ratnam and Qamar Qureshi

In launching Knowledgehook across Australia, Joanne McEachen, Founder and CEO of The Learner First commented: "I love the fact maths support is available 24/7 so when a learner struggles with a math's concept, the teacher can access professional learning and development to help support both the learner and the teacher on the spot. Moreover, it helps teachers retrace their approach and identifies what may have been missed allowing them to recover and embed essential skills and concepts. Quite simply, it is what we have been missing for years and it will certainly complement the current trajectory of further improving math's performance and disposition in Australian students."

Knowledgehook's AI-enabled platform has grown to support schools across the US, Mexico, and the UK. It is designed to scale across multiple countries and languages developing teacher capacity while engaging students and providing actionable insights for parents. Over the years, Knowledgehook's research-based solution has garnered industryleading partnerships and investments from the most recognised global education bodies, notably from the University College of London (UCL), the global leader in education research.

Knowledgehook actively collaborates with governments around the world while also working directly with schools and their suppliers, to offer curriculum-aligned solutions. The company currently empowers teachers in more than 100,000 schools. In 2021, it is anticipated the solution will reach 50,000,000 students globally. "We have received growing interest for our technology and expertise to be applied to other subjects and we look forward to expanding our solution to empower more educators and support the learning of students to become the problem-solvers of tomorrow," Qamar Qureshi, President and Chief Business Officer added.

