American tennis player Gibbs announces retirement at age 27

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/02/16 08:26
American tennis player Nicole Gibbs announced her retirement Monday on social media and said she plans to enroll in law school this fall.

Gibbs, 27, is No. 172 in the WTA Tour rankings. She achieved a career high of No. 68 in 2016.

The Cincinnati native and former NCAA singles champion at Stanford recovered from a bout with oral cancer in 2019. Gibbs reached the third round at the 2014 U.S. Open and 2017 Australian Open.

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

