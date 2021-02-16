Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Moreno lifts E. Kentucky over Tennessee Tech 83-72

By Associated Press
2021/02/16 08:28
Moreno lifts E. Kentucky over Tennessee Tech 83-72

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Michael Moreno had 18 points as Eastern Kentucky beat Tennessee Tech 83-72 on Monday.

Moreno shot 5 for 7 on 3-pointers.

Tre King had 13 points for Eastern Kentucky (17-5, 11-4 Ohio Valley Conference). Curt Lewis added 10 points. Wendell Green Jr. had six assists.

Eastern Kentucky totaled 56 first-half points, a season best for the team and finished with 26 assists on 31 baskets.

Jr. Clay had 23 points for the Golden Eagles (3-20, 3-13). Damaria Franklin added 16 points and six rebounds. Austin Harvell had 11 points.

The Colonels improve to 2-0 against the Golden Eagles for the season. Eastern Kentucky defeated Tennessee Tech 90-80 on Jan. 9.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-02-16 10:45 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

5 things you should know about the Year of the Ox
5 things you should know about the Year of the Ox
Orchid Islanders face charges for catching endangered fish in Taiwan
Orchid Islanders face charges for catching endangered fish in Taiwan
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
Vivocom thanks Bursa Malaysia, expresses profound appreciation to shareholders
Vivocom thanks Bursa Malaysia, expresses profound appreciation to shareholders
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
CGTN to lose broadcast permission across Europe
CGTN to lose broadcast permission across Europe
Fish dumplings from Taiwan make a splash
Fish dumplings from Taiwan make a splash
Train No. 422 from Taipei to Kaohsiung boasts ‘unparalleled sea views’
Train No. 422 from Taipei to Kaohsiung boasts ‘unparalleled sea views’
Bus services to Wuling Farm in central Taiwan for cherry blossom season
Bus services to Wuling Farm in central Taiwan for cherry blossom season
EU wants deal with TSMC or Samsung to reduce reliance on Taiwan
EU wants deal with TSMC or Samsung to reduce reliance on Taiwan