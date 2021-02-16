Alexa
Kensmil lifts Stephen F. Austin past New Orleans 89-79

By Associated Press
2021/02/16 08:19
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Gavin Kensmil had 28 points plus 10 rebounds as Stephen F. Austin got past New Orleans 89-79 on Monday.

Roti Ware added 24 points for the Lumberjacks.

After the game the Lumberjacks announced that Wednesday's game at Central Arkansas had been rescheduled for Monday, March 1 because of dangerous travel conditions.

David Kachelries had 17 points and six assists for Stephen F. Austin (13-3, 9-1 Southland Conference), which won its fourth straight game. Charlie Daniels added three blocks.

Troy Green had 20 points for the Privateers (4-13, 3-6), whose losing streak reached four games. Rodney Carson Jr. added 16 points. Damion Rosser had 14 points and six rebounds.

The Lumberjacks improve to 2-0 against the Privateers on the season. Stephen F. Austin defeated New Orleans 78-67 on Jan. 2.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-02-16 09:12 GMT+08:00

