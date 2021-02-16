Alexa
Athletic Bilbao routs Cádiz 4-0 in Spanish league

By Associated Press
2021/02/16 06:38
MADRID (AP) — Athletic Bilbao ended a four-match winless streak with a 4-0 victory over Cádiz in the Spanish league on Monday.

Álex Berenguer scored twice in the first half and Unai López and Iñaki Williams added a goal in each half for Athletic.

The win moved the Basque Country club to 10th place in the league standings.

It was the third straight loss for Cádiz, which dropped to 15th and stayed three points from the relegation zone. It is enduring a six-match winless streak in which it has been outscored 19-5.

Athletic coach Marcelino García Toral, who revitalized the club after arriving at the start of the year, rested some regular starters after a tough streak of matches in which it won the Spanish Super Cup and qualified for the Copa del Rey semifinals.

Atlético Madrid has a five-point lead at the top of the Spanish league standings with two games in hand.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

