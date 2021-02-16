Alexa
Former NFL receiver Vincent Jackson found dead in hotel room

By Associated Press
2021/02/16 06:12
BRANDON, Fla. (AP) — Former NFL wide receiver Vincent Jackson was found dead Monday at a Florida hotel room, days after authorities spoke with him as part of a welfare check, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said Jackson, 38, who was a South Tampa resident, checked in to a hotel room in Brandon on Jan. 11 and had been staying in a room since then.

Jackson’s family reported him missing on Feb. 10. Two days later, deputies with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office located Jackson at the Homewood Suites and spoke with him.

After assessing Jackson’s well-being, the missing persons case was canceled.

Jackson was then found dead around 11:30 a.m. Monday in his hotel room by a housekeeper.

There were no signs of trauma, deputies said. The medical examiner’s office has yet to assess the cause of death.

Jackson played for the San Diego Chargers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during his 12-year career in the NFL. He was selected to the Pro Bowl three times.

Updated : 2021-02-16 07:40 GMT+08:00

