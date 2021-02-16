Alexa
Parma extends winless run with 2-1 loss at Verona in Serie A

By Associated Press
2021/02/16 06:12
Antonin Barak of Verona celebrates taking the lead at 2-1 against Parma, during their Italian Serie A soccer match at the Bentegodi stadium in Verona,...
Federico Dimarco of Verona, centre, celebrates scoring the equaliser at 1-1 against Parma, during their Italian Serie A soccer match at the Bentegodi ...
Antonin Barak, centre top, of Verona scores to take the lead at 2-1 against Parma, during their Italian Serie A soccer match at the Bentegodi stadium ...
Kucka Juraj of Parma takes a penalty to score the first goal of the game against Verona, during their Italian Serie A soccer match at the Bentegodi st...
Kucka Juraj of Parma, centre, celebrates scoring from a penalty to score the first goal of the game against Verona, during their Italian Serie A socce...
Matteo Lovato of Verona, left, in action with Karamoh Yordan of Parma, during their Italian Serie A soccer match at the Bentegodi stadium in Verona, I...

VERONA, Italy (AP) — Parma extended its winless streak to 13 games in Serie A with a 2-1 loss at Hellas Verona on Monday that deepened its relegation worries.

Parma has lost nine of its past 10 league matches, drawing the other, to leave it second from bottom of the Serie A standings, four points from safety.

Verona had lost three of its past four matches and Parma took the lead in the eighth minute when Juraj Kucka converted a penalty after Yann Karamoh had been brought down by goalkeeper Marco Silvestri.

But Verona was level just five minutes later as Parma midfielder Alberto Grassi turned Federico Dimarco’s shot into his own net.

Both sides came close to going in front before Antonín Barák scored the winner when he headed in a corner in the 61st.

Updated : 2021-02-16 07:39 GMT+08:00

