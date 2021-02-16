Alexa
Iraq officials: Rockets strike outside airport near US base

By QASSIM ABDUL-ZAHRA , Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/02/16 03:43
BAGHDAD (AP) — Rockets struck outside Irbil international airport near where U.S. forces are based in northern Iraq on Monday, wounding at least two civilians and causing damage, Iraqi security officials said.

Three rockets hit areas between the civilian airport in the Kurdish-run region and the nearby base hosting U.S. troops, the three security officials said.

At least two civilians were wounded and material damage was caused to cars and other property, the security officials said, without providing more details.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations.

On Sept. 30, six rockets hit near the airport. Kurdish authorities said they had been launched from a pickup truck in the nearby town of Bartella in Ninevah province, which falls under federal government control.

Rocket attacks frequently target the U.S. presence in Baghdad, including the U.S. Embassy, as well as convoys ferrying materials for the U.S.-led coalition.

Updated : 2021-02-16 06:07 GMT+08:00

