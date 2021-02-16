Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Colombia gets first shipment of coronavirus vaccines

By Associated Press
2021/02/16 03:32
Preschool students wear masks and sit at socially distanced desks to prevent the spread of new coronavirus on their first day back to in-person class ...
Preschool students wear masks to prevent the spread of new coronavirus as they line up to begin their first day back to in-person class in Bogota, Col...
A teacher welcomes preschool students back to school on their first day back to in-person class amid the COVID-19 pandemic in Bogota, Colombia, Monday...
A teacher gives anti-bacterial gel to a preschool student on the first day back to in-person class amid the COVID-19 pandemic in Bogota, Colombia, Mon...
A preschool student wearing a mask is guided by a teacher as he washes his hands to prevent the spread of new coronavirus upon arrival for the first d...
Preschool students wear masks and social distance to prevent the spread of new coronavirus as they begin their first day back to in-person class in Bo...

Preschool students wear masks and sit at socially distanced desks to prevent the spread of new coronavirus on their first day back to in-person class ...

Preschool students wear masks to prevent the spread of new coronavirus as they line up to begin their first day back to in-person class in Bogota, Col...

A teacher welcomes preschool students back to school on their first day back to in-person class amid the COVID-19 pandemic in Bogota, Colombia, Monday...

A teacher gives anti-bacterial gel to a preschool student on the first day back to in-person class amid the COVID-19 pandemic in Bogota, Colombia, Mon...

A preschool student wearing a mask is guided by a teacher as he washes his hands to prevent the spread of new coronavirus upon arrival for the first d...

Preschool students wear masks and social distance to prevent the spread of new coronavirus as they begin their first day back to in-person class in Bo...

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — BOGOTA, Colombia — Colombia received its first shipment of coronavirus vaccines on Monday and will soon begin to vaccinate its population of 50 million people, the third largest in Latin America.

The government says it aims to vaccinate 35 million people this year including hundreds of thousands of Venezuelan migrants and refugees who are currently living in the country.

A yellow DHL plane carrying Colombia’s first 50,000 vaccines arrived at Bogota’s international airport and was welcomed personally by President Ivan Duque and his health minister. The shots were supplied by Pfizer, which has a contract to sell 10 million vaccines to Colombia.

“Today I want to thank God, I want to thank science” Duque said from a podium set up on the runway. “We will now walk forward with the “v” of vaccines. With the “v” of victory.”

Colombia will be one of the last countries in Latin America to start vaccinations.Neighboring countries like Ecuador and Panama began vaccinating their populations in January and Chile has already administered 1.9 million shots to its population of about 20 million.

President Duque had come under criticism for not obtaining vaccines sooner, but said that he preferred to start rolling out the shots when Colombia could secure a steady supply.

Government officials say that more than 1.6 million vaccines from various laboratories will soon arrive.

Updated : 2021-02-16 04:36 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

5 things you should know about the Year of the Ox
5 things you should know about the Year of the Ox
Orchid Islanders face charges for catching endangered fish in Taiwan
Orchid Islanders face charges for catching endangered fish in Taiwan
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
CGTN to lose broadcast permission across Europe
CGTN to lose broadcast permission across Europe
Vivocom thanks Bursa Malaysia, expresses profound appreciation to shareholders
Vivocom thanks Bursa Malaysia, expresses profound appreciation to shareholders
Fish dumplings from Taiwan make a splash
Fish dumplings from Taiwan make a splash
Train No. 422 from Taipei to Kaohsiung boasts ‘unparalleled sea views’
Train No. 422 from Taipei to Kaohsiung boasts ‘unparalleled sea views’
Bus services to Wuling Farm in central Taiwan for cherry blossom season
Bus services to Wuling Farm in central Taiwan for cherry blossom season
EU wants deal with TSMC or Samsung to reduce reliance on Taiwan
EU wants deal with TSMC or Samsung to reduce reliance on Taiwan