Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

C.J. Cron agrees to minor league deal with Rockies

By Associated Press
2021/02/16 01:28
C.J. Cron agrees to minor league deal with Rockies

DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Rockies will be taking a look at another first baseman after signing C.J. Cron to a minor league contract with an invite to major league spring training.

Cron, 31, hit .190 with four homers and eight RBIs in 13 games with Detroit last season. He was the 17th overall pick by the Los Angeles Angels in 2011 and has appeared in 686 career games in stints with the Angels, Minnesota Twins, Tampa Bay Rays and the Tigers.

Last week, the Rockies agreed to a minor league contract with Greg Bird as they try to shore up first base. Josh Fuentes and Ryan McMahon could be options at first or at third after the blockbuster trade that sent Nolan Arenado to the St. Louis Cardinals.

Colorado's pitchers, catchers and injured players are scheduled to start reporting to Scottsdale, Arizona, on Thursday, with the other players beginning to report on Feb. 23.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-02-16 03:04 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

5 things you should know about the Year of the Ox
5 things you should know about the Year of the Ox
Orchid Islanders face charges for catching endangered fish in Taiwan
Orchid Islanders face charges for catching endangered fish in Taiwan
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
CGTN to lose broadcast permission across Europe
CGTN to lose broadcast permission across Europe
Vivocom thanks Bursa Malaysia, expresses profound appreciation to shareholders
Vivocom thanks Bursa Malaysia, expresses profound appreciation to shareholders
Fish dumplings from Taiwan make a splash
Fish dumplings from Taiwan make a splash
Train No. 422 from Taipei to Kaohsiung boasts ‘unparalleled sea views’
Train No. 422 from Taipei to Kaohsiung boasts ‘unparalleled sea views’
Bus services to Wuling Farm in central Taiwan for cherry blossom season
Bus services to Wuling Farm in central Taiwan for cherry blossom season
EU wants deal with TSMC or Samsung to reduce reliance on Taiwan
EU wants deal with TSMC or Samsung to reduce reliance on Taiwan