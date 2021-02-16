Alexa
Gonzaga, Baylor sit atop AP Top 25; Kansas returns at No. 23

By AARON BEARD , AP Basketball Writer, Associated Press
2021/02/16 01:06
FILE - In this Feb. 4, 2021, file photo, Gonzaga's Drew Timme, second from left, and Corey Kispert shake hands in the closing moments of Gonzaga's 76-...
File-Baylor head coach Scott Drew, top center, reacts to a play in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Kansas, Monday, Jan. 18,...

FILE - In this Feb. 4, 2021, file photo, Gonzaga's Drew Timme, second from left, and Corey Kispert shake hands in the closing moments of Gonzaga's 76-...

File-Baylor head coach Scott Drew, top center, reacts to a play in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Kansas, Monday, Jan. 18,...

Gonzaga and Baylor lead an unchanged quartet atop The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll, while Kansas has returned to the rankings at No. 23 after a one-week absence.

Coach Mark Few’s Bulldogs received 59 of 64 first-place votes in Monday’s latest AP Top 25, while Scott Drew’s Bears claimed the other five. Those two teams have been 1-2 in all 13 polls this season and also headlined Saturday’s initial rankings for the committee that will select the field of 68 for the NCAA Tournament.

Next came three straight Big Ten teams, starting with No. 3 Michigan and No. 4 Ohio State in their same positions from last week, followed by Illinois in its return to the top 5 for the second time this season.

Houston, Virginia, Alabama, Oklahoma and Villanova rounded out the top 10.

No. 14 Creighton had the week’s biggest climb, jumping five spots after a weekend win over Villanova. No. 20 Missouri took the biggest tumble, falling 10 spots after two losses in Southeastern Conference play last week.

The Jayhawks fell out of last week’s poll for the first time in 12 years, but their absence turned out to be a short one. Kansas was one of three new additions to this week’s poll, joined by No. 24 Arkansas — marking the Razorbacks’ first appearance since January 2018 — and No. 25 San Diego State.

Oklahoma State, Purdue and Rutgers fell out of the rankings.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/College-basketball and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Follow Aaron Beard on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/aaronbeardap

