Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

UN approves AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use

By Associated Press
2021/02/16 01:19
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson holds a vial of the AstraZeneca vaccine during a visit to a coronavirus vaccination centre at the Health and We...

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson holds a vial of the AstraZeneca vaccine during a visit to a coronavirus vaccination centre at the Health and We...

The World Health Organization has granted an emergency authorization to the coronavirus vaccine made by AstraZeneca and Oxford University, a move that should allow the company's partners to ship millions of doses to countries worldwide as part of a U.N.-backed program to tame the pandemic.

In a statement Monday, the U.N. health agency said it was authorizing the AstraZeneca vaccines made by the Serum Institute of India and South Korea’s AstraZeneca-SKBio.

WHO’s green light for the AstraZeneca vaccine should trigger the delivery of hundreds of millions of doses to countries that have signed up for the U.N.-backed COVAX effort, which aims to deliver vaccines to the world’s most vulnerable.

“Countries with no access to vaccines to date will finally be able to start vaccinating their health workers and populations at risk,” said Dr Mariângela Simão, WHO's Assistant-Director General for Access to Medicines and Health Products.

Although WHO does not approve or regulate vaccines, it assesses their safety and effectiveness for developing countries that don’t have a strong regulatory system.

Last week, its group of vaccine experts recommended the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine for people over age 18, including in countries that have detected variants of COVID-19.

WHO’s advice largely mirrored guidance previously issued by Britain’s drug regulator and the European Medicines Agency.

The coronavirus pandemic has infected about 109 million people worldwide and killed at least 2.4 million.

___

Follow all of AP’s pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic, https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak

Updated : 2021-02-16 03:03 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

5 things you should know about the Year of the Ox
5 things you should know about the Year of the Ox
Orchid Islanders face charges for catching endangered fish in Taiwan
Orchid Islanders face charges for catching endangered fish in Taiwan
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
CGTN to lose broadcast permission across Europe
CGTN to lose broadcast permission across Europe
Vivocom thanks Bursa Malaysia, expresses profound appreciation to shareholders
Vivocom thanks Bursa Malaysia, expresses profound appreciation to shareholders
Fish dumplings from Taiwan make a splash
Fish dumplings from Taiwan make a splash
Train No. 422 from Taipei to Kaohsiung boasts ‘unparalleled sea views’
Train No. 422 from Taipei to Kaohsiung boasts ‘unparalleled sea views’
Bus services to Wuling Farm in central Taiwan for cherry blossom season
Bus services to Wuling Farm in central Taiwan for cherry blossom season
EU wants deal with TSMC or Samsung to reduce reliance on Taiwan
EU wants deal with TSMC or Samsung to reduce reliance on Taiwan