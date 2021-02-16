Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Indians finalize Billy Hamilton's minor league contract

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/02/16 01:22
FILE - In this Sept. 27, 2020, file photo, Chicago Cubs' Billy Hamilton smiles as he runs the bases after hitting a solo home run during the fourth in...

FILE - In this Sept. 27, 2020, file photo, Chicago Cubs' Billy Hamilton smiles as he runs the bases after hitting a solo home run during the fourth in...

CLEVELAND (AP) — Billy Hamilton has joined the Indians' cluttered outfield competition.

The free agent finalized his contract on Monday with Cleveland, which will give Hamilton a chance to win a roster spot during training camp in Arizona. Hamilton agreed to terms on a minor league deal last week with an invitation to big league spring training, and the contract was completed after he completed medical tests.

Hamilton, who spent last season with the Cubs and Mets, gives the Indians another option as they try to fix an outfield that hasn't produced much in recent seasons. The 30-year-old Hamilton has 305 career steals over eight seasons with Cincinnati, Kansas City, Atlanta, Chicago and New York.

Hamilton had his best years with the Reds from 2013-18. He stole at least 56 bases over a four-year span.

The Indians this month signed free agent Eddie Rosario to an $8 million, one-year deal, and he projects to get one of their three starting outfield jobs. The other two seem up for grabs along with a backup spot.

Hamilton is a career .241 hitter with 101 doubles, 36 triples, 22 home runs and 178 RBIs.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-02-16 03:03 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

5 things you should know about the Year of the Ox
5 things you should know about the Year of the Ox
Orchid Islanders face charges for catching endangered fish in Taiwan
Orchid Islanders face charges for catching endangered fish in Taiwan
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
CGTN to lose broadcast permission across Europe
CGTN to lose broadcast permission across Europe
Vivocom thanks Bursa Malaysia, expresses profound appreciation to shareholders
Vivocom thanks Bursa Malaysia, expresses profound appreciation to shareholders
Fish dumplings from Taiwan make a splash
Fish dumplings from Taiwan make a splash
Train No. 422 from Taipei to Kaohsiung boasts ‘unparalleled sea views’
Train No. 422 from Taipei to Kaohsiung boasts ‘unparalleled sea views’
Bus services to Wuling Farm in central Taiwan for cherry blossom season
Bus services to Wuling Farm in central Taiwan for cherry blossom season
EU wants deal with TSMC or Samsung to reduce reliance on Taiwan
EU wants deal with TSMC or Samsung to reduce reliance on Taiwan