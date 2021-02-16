Alexa
The Latest: ACC postpones Clemson-Notre Dame men's hoops

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/02/16 00:23
The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

The Atlantic Coast Conference announced Monday that Clemson's men's basketball game at Notre Dame scheduled for Wednesday has been postponed due to COVID-19 issues.

The conference says in a release that the postponement follows a positive test, subsequent quarantining, and contact tracing within the Clemson men’s program. The team is following ACC protocols.

A makeup date has not been announced.

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

