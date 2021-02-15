Alexa
F1 driver Alonso leaves hospital after cycling crash

By Associated Press
2021/02/15 23:35
FILE - In this file photo dated Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, former Formula One driver Spain's Fernando Alonso as he walks on the track ahead of Sunday's Em...

ENSTONE, England (AP) — Two-time Formula One champion Fernando Alonso has left the hospital following surgery on his jaw, Alpine F1 said Monday.

Alonso fractured his jaw in a cycling accident in Switzerland on Thursday.

“After a period of 48 hours observation at hospital in Switzerland, Fernando Alonso has now been discharged to complete his recovery at home,” the team wrote on Twitter. “He will now have a short period of complete rest before progressively resuming training to undertake preparation for the start of the season.”

Preseason testing begins at the Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir on March 12. The first race will be held at the same venue on March 28.

The 39-year-old Spaniard has won 32 F1 races, with 97 podium finishes. He is due to make his comeback in F1 after retiring at the end of the 2018 season.

“I’m ok and looking forward to getting 2021 underway,” Alonso wrote on Twitter on Friday after the team said he would be “fully operational" for the start of the season.

Alonso won his titles in 2005 and 2006 with Renault, which was re-branded as Alpine for 2021.

Updated : 2021-02-16 01:32 GMT+08:00

