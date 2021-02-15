All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Hartford
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|9
|2
|Providence
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|9
|8
|Bridgeport
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|6
|14
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Laval
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|10
|2
|Manitoba
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Stockton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Toronto
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Belleville
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Chicago
|4
|4
|0
|0
|0
|8
|17
|9
|Texas
|5
|3
|2
|0
|0
|6
|19
|18
|Iowa
|4
|2
|1
|1
|0
|5
|13
|14
|Grand Rapids
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|6
|8
|Rockford
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|8
|13
|Cleveland
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|10
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Binghamton
|3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|5
|11
|10
|Lehigh Valley
|3
|2
|0
|1
|0
|5
|8
|7
|Rochester
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|13
|9
|Hershey
|3
|1
|0
|2
|0
|4
|8
|9
|Utica
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|10
|13
|WB/Scranton
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|10
|11
|Syracuse
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|13
|10
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|San Diego
|5
|5
|0
|0
|0
|10
|16
|9
|Henderson
|4
|4
|0
|0
|0
|8
|17
|5
|Tucson
|4
|4
|0
|0
|0
|8
|16
|11
|San Jose
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|3
|12
|14
|Colorado
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|4
|6
|Ontario
|5
|0
|4
|1
|0
|1
|12
|22
|Bakersfield
|4
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|5
|14
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Lehigh Valley 5, Hershey 4
Tucson 4, Ontario 3
San Diego 3, Colorado 2
Bakersfield at Stockton, ppd
Toronto at Manitoba, 7 p.m.
Belleville at Laval, 7 p.m.
San Jose at Texas, 8 p.m.
Toronto at Manitoba, 8 p.m.
Hartford at Bridgeport, 1 p.m.
Hershey at Binghamton, 7 p.m.
Syracuse at Utica, 7 p.m.
Colorado at Ontario, 9 p.m.
Henderson at Stockton, 9 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Rockford, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Manitoba, 7 p.m.
Utica at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
San Jose at Tucson, 7:30 p.m.