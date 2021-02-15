Alexa
LAPD investigating report of George Floyd 'Valentine'

By Associated Press
2021/02/15 22:59
FILE - In this June 5, 2020, file photo, Los Angeles police chief Michel Moore, left, speaks as someone holds up a portrait of George Floyd during a v...
FILE - In this June 5, 2020, file photo, Los Angeles police chief Michel Moore, left, speaks as someone holds up a portrait of George Floyd during a v...

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Police Department has launched an internal investigation after an officer reported that a photo of George Floyd with the words “You take my breath away” in a Valentine-like format was circulated among officers.

Police Chief Michel Moore said Saturday that investigators will try to determine how the image may have come into the workplace and who may have been involved, the Los Angeles Times reported. Moore said the officer who made the complaint will be interviewed Monday.

“Our investigation is to determine the accuracy of the allegations while also reinforcing our zero tolerance for anything with racist views,” Moore said.

Floyd, a Black man, was killed by Minneapolis police last May after an officer pressed a knee on his neck as Floyd repeatedly said, “I can’t breathe.” His death launched massive protests nationwide over racial injustice and police brutality.

If the probe confirms LAPD officers were circulating the image, “people will find my wrath,” Moore said.

The Times reported that Moore also confirmed the department is investigating two anonymous Instagram accounts reportedly linked to department personnel — including one called the “Blue Line Mafia.”

Updated : 2021-02-16 01:31 GMT+08:00

