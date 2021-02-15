Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

NHL Expanded Glance

By Associated Press
2021/02/15 23:00
NHL Expanded Glance

All Times EST

NHL East Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div
Boston 14 10 2 2 22 42 30 4-0-0 6-2-2 10-2-2
Philadelphia 13 8 3 2 18 46 41 5-2-1 3-1-1 8-3-2
N.Y. Islanders 13 6 4 3 15 32 33 4-0-1 2-4-2 6-4-3
Washington 13 6 4 3 15 47 51 4-2-1 2-2-2 6-4-3
Pittsburgh 13 7 5 1 15 43 47 5-0-0 2-5-1 7-5-1
N.Y. Rangers 13 4 6 3 11 31 34 3-4-2 1-2-1 4-6-3
New Jersey 9 4 3 2 10 23 26 2-2-1 2-1-1 4-3-2
Buffalo 10 4 4 2 10 30 32 2-3-1 2-1-1 4-4-2
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div
Tampa Bay 13 10 2 1 21 50 26 6-0-0 4-2-1 10-2-1
Florida 12 8 2 2 18 38 36 5-2-1 3-0-1 8-2-2
Carolina 12 9 3 0 18 43 33 3-0-0 6-3-0 9-3-0
Columbus 16 7 5 4 18 47 53 4-2-2 3-3-2 7-5-4
Chicago 16 7 5 4 18 47 49 5-2-1 2-3-3 7-5-4
Dallas 12 5 3 4 14 40 34 4-1-3 1-2-1 5-3-4
Nashville 15 6 9 0 12 36 52 5-4-0 1-5-0 6-9-0
Detroit 16 4 10 2 10 33 51 2-3-1 2-7-1 4-10-2
West Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div
Vegas 13 10 2 1 21 41 28 8-1-1 2-1-0 10-2-1
St. Louis 15 9 4 2 20 52 48 3-3-2 6-1-0 9-4-2
Colorado 12 7 4 1 15 38 25 4-1-0 3-3-1 7-4-1
Anaheim 15 6 6 3 15 30 39 3-3-2 3-3-1 6-6-3
Arizona 14 6 6 2 14 39 42 3-3-2 3-3-0 6-6-2
Minnesota 11 6 5 0 12 30 30 3-3-0 3-2-0 6-5-0
Los Angeles 13 4 6 3 11 40 44 2-2-3 2-4-0 4-6-3
San Jose 13 5 7 1 11 35 49 0-1-0 5-6-1 5-7-1
North Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div
Toronto 15 11 3 1 23 53 38 6-2-0 5-1-1 11-3-1
Montreal 15 9 4 2 20 52 39 3-4-0 6-0-2 9-4-2
Edmonton 16 9 7 0 18 55 52 4-4-0 5-3-0 9-7-0
Winnipeg 14 8 5 1 17 47 38 6-3-1 2-2-0 8-5-1
Calgary 14 7 6 1 15 40 37 4-2-0 3-4-1 7-6-1
Vancouver 18 7 11 0 14 54 67 5-3-0 2-8-0 7-11-0
Ottawa 16 3 12 1 7 34 64 1-5-1 2-7-0 3-12-1

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season's temporary realignment.

Sunday's Games

Vegas 1, Colorado 0

Pittsburgh 6, Washington 3

Philadelphia at N.Y. Rangers, ppd

Monday's Games

St. Louis at Arizona, 4 p.m.

Columbus at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Florida at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Boston, ppd

Ottawa at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Calgary at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Anaheim at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

N.Y. Islanders at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Washington at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Colorado at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Minnesota at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Florida at Carolina, 5 p.m.

Ottawa at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Winnipeg at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Buffalo at Washington, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Columbus, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Boston, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Toronto, 7 p.m.

San Jose at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Minnesota at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Updated : 2021-02-16 01:31 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

5 things you should know about the Year of the Ox
5 things you should know about the Year of the Ox
Orchid Islanders face charges for catching endangered fish in Taiwan
Orchid Islanders face charges for catching endangered fish in Taiwan
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
CGTN to lose broadcast permission across Europe
CGTN to lose broadcast permission across Europe
Vivocom thanks Bursa Malaysia, expresses profound appreciation to shareholders
Vivocom thanks Bursa Malaysia, expresses profound appreciation to shareholders
Fish dumplings from Taiwan make a splash
Fish dumplings from Taiwan make a splash
Train No. 422 from Taipei to Kaohsiung boasts ‘unparalleled sea views’
Train No. 422 from Taipei to Kaohsiung boasts ‘unparalleled sea views’
Bus services to Wuling Farm in central Taiwan for cherry blossom season
Bus services to Wuling Farm in central Taiwan for cherry blossom season
EU wants deal with TSMC or Samsung to reduce reliance on Taiwan
EU wants deal with TSMC or Samsung to reduce reliance on Taiwan