All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Boston
|14
|10
|2
|2
|22
|42
|30
|4-0-0
|6-2-2
|10-2-2
|Philadelphia
|13
|8
|3
|2
|18
|46
|41
|5-2-1
|3-1-1
|8-3-2
|N.Y. Islanders
|13
|6
|4
|3
|15
|32
|33
|4-0-1
|2-4-2
|6-4-3
|Washington
|13
|6
|4
|3
|15
|47
|51
|4-2-1
|2-2-2
|6-4-3
|Pittsburgh
|13
|7
|5
|1
|15
|43
|47
|5-0-0
|2-5-1
|7-5-1
|N.Y. Rangers
|13
|4
|6
|3
|11
|31
|34
|3-4-2
|1-2-1
|4-6-3
|New Jersey
|9
|4
|3
|2
|10
|23
|26
|2-2-1
|2-1-1
|4-3-2
|Buffalo
|10
|4
|4
|2
|10
|30
|32
|2-3-1
|2-1-1
|4-4-2
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Tampa Bay
|13
|10
|2
|1
|21
|50
|26
|6-0-0
|4-2-1
|10-2-1
|Florida
|12
|8
|2
|2
|18
|38
|36
|5-2-1
|3-0-1
|8-2-2
|Carolina
|12
|9
|3
|0
|18
|43
|33
|3-0-0
|6-3-0
|9-3-0
|Columbus
|16
|7
|5
|4
|18
|47
|53
|4-2-2
|3-3-2
|7-5-4
|Chicago
|16
|7
|5
|4
|18
|47
|49
|5-2-1
|2-3-3
|7-5-4
|Dallas
|12
|5
|3
|4
|14
|40
|34
|4-1-3
|1-2-1
|5-3-4
|Nashville
|15
|6
|9
|0
|12
|36
|52
|5-4-0
|1-5-0
|6-9-0
|Detroit
|16
|4
|10
|2
|10
|33
|51
|2-3-1
|2-7-1
|4-10-2
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Vegas
|13
|10
|2
|1
|21
|41
|28
|8-1-1
|2-1-0
|10-2-1
|St. Louis
|15
|9
|4
|2
|20
|52
|48
|3-3-2
|6-1-0
|9-4-2
|Colorado
|12
|7
|4
|1
|15
|38
|25
|4-1-0
|3-3-1
|7-4-1
|Anaheim
|15
|6
|6
|3
|15
|30
|39
|3-3-2
|3-3-1
|6-6-3
|Arizona
|14
|6
|6
|2
|14
|39
|42
|3-3-2
|3-3-0
|6-6-2
|Minnesota
|11
|6
|5
|0
|12
|30
|30
|3-3-0
|3-2-0
|6-5-0
|Los Angeles
|13
|4
|6
|3
|11
|40
|44
|2-2-3
|2-4-0
|4-6-3
|San Jose
|13
|5
|7
|1
|11
|35
|49
|0-1-0
|5-6-1
|5-7-1
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Toronto
|15
|11
|3
|1
|23
|53
|38
|6-2-0
|5-1-1
|11-3-1
|Montreal
|15
|9
|4
|2
|20
|52
|39
|3-4-0
|6-0-2
|9-4-2
|Edmonton
|16
|9
|7
|0
|18
|55
|52
|4-4-0
|5-3-0
|9-7-0
|Winnipeg
|14
|8
|5
|1
|17
|47
|38
|6-3-1
|2-2-0
|8-5-1
|Calgary
|14
|7
|6
|1
|15
|40
|37
|4-2-0
|3-4-1
|7-6-1
|Vancouver
|18
|7
|11
|0
|14
|54
|67
|5-3-0
|2-8-0
|7-11-0
|Ottawa
|16
|3
|12
|1
|7
|34
|64
|1-5-1
|2-7-0
|3-12-1
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season's temporary realignment.
Vegas 1, Colorado 0
Pittsburgh 6, Washington 3
Philadelphia at N.Y. Rangers, ppd
St. Louis at Arizona, 4 p.m.
Columbus at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Florida at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Boston, ppd
Ottawa at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
Nashville at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Winnipeg at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Calgary at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Anaheim at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Washington at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Colorado at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Minnesota at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.
Florida at Carolina, 5 p.m.
Ottawa at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Calgary, 10 p.m.
Winnipeg at Edmonton, 10 p.m.
Buffalo at Washington, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Columbus, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Boston, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Toronto, 7 p.m.
San Jose at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Los Angeles at Arizona, 9 p.m.
Minnesota at Anaheim, 10 p.m.