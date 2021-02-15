Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

NHL Expanded Scoring Leaders

By Associated Press
2021/02/15 23:09
NHL Expanded Scoring Leaders

Through Monday, Feb. 15, 2021

Player Team GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S Pct
Connor McDavid Edmonton 16 9 19 28 0 10 4 0 3 61 14.8
Leon Draisaitl Edmonton 16 8 18 26 11 4 4 1 3 44 18.2
Mitchell Marner Toronto 15 7 15 22 10 8 0 0 2 38 18.4
Patrick Kane Chicago 16 7 15 22 4 8 2 0 0 57 12.3
Quinn Hughes Vancouver 18 2 16 18 -12 6 0 0 0 46 4.3
Mark Scheifele Winnipeg 14 6 12 18 0 4 0 0 1 33 18.2
James van Riemsdyk Philadelphia 13 7 11 18 5 4 5 0 0 30 23.3
Patrice Bergeron Boston 14 7 11 18 6 2 4 1 1 52 13.5
Nicklas Backstrom Washington 13 7 11 18 -1 4 2 0 0 31 22.6
Brad Marchand Boston 14 9 9 18 7 4 2 1 1 40 22.5
Anze Kopitar Los Angeles 13 4 13 17 0 2 1 0 1 30 13.3
Joe Pavelski Dallas 12 9 8 17 4 6 7 0 2 32 28.1
Auston Matthews Toronto 14 11 6 17 7 2 3 0 5 60 18.3
Mark Stone Vegas 13 4 12 16 8 9 1 0 3 24 16.7
Brayden Point Tampa Bay 13 6 10 16 5 2 2 0 2 38 15.8
Alex DeBrincat Chicago 12 8 8 16 5 2 3 0 3 44 18.2
Nikolaj Ehlers Winnipeg 14 9 7 16 10 0 2 0 3 48 18.8
Brock Boeser Vancouver 18 10 6 16 -4 8 3 0 1 50 20.0
David Perron St. Louis 15 5 10 15 5 12 1 0 1 40 12.5
Artemi Panarin N.Y. Rangers 12 5 10 15 0 0 2 0 0 35 14.3

Updated : 2021-02-16 01:30 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

5 things you should know about the Year of the Ox
5 things you should know about the Year of the Ox
Orchid Islanders face charges for catching endangered fish in Taiwan
Orchid Islanders face charges for catching endangered fish in Taiwan
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
CGTN to lose broadcast permission across Europe
CGTN to lose broadcast permission across Europe
Vivocom thanks Bursa Malaysia, expresses profound appreciation to shareholders
Vivocom thanks Bursa Malaysia, expresses profound appreciation to shareholders
Fish dumplings from Taiwan make a splash
Fish dumplings from Taiwan make a splash
Train No. 422 from Taipei to Kaohsiung boasts ‘unparalleled sea views’
Train No. 422 from Taipei to Kaohsiung boasts ‘unparalleled sea views’
Bus services to Wuling Farm in central Taiwan for cherry blossom season
Bus services to Wuling Farm in central Taiwan for cherry blossom season
EU wants deal with TSMC or Samsung to reduce reliance on Taiwan
EU wants deal with TSMC or Samsung to reduce reliance on Taiwan