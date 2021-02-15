All Times EST

NHL

East Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Boston 14 10 2 2 22 42 30 Philadelphia 13 8 3 2 18 46 41 N.Y. Islanders 13 6 4 3 15 32 33 Washington 13 6 4 3 15 47 51 Pittsburgh 13 7 5 1 15 43 47 N.Y. Rangers 13 4 6 3 11 31 34 New Jersey 9 4 3 2 10 23 26 Buffalo 10 4 4 2 10 30 32

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Tampa Bay 13 10 2 1 21 50 26 Florida 12 8 2 2 18 38 36 Carolina 12 9 3 0 18 43 33 Columbus 16 7 5 4 18 47 53 Chicago 16 7 5 4 18 47 49 Dallas 12 5 3 4 14 40 34 Nashville 15 6 9 0 12 36 52 Detroit 16 4 10 2 10 33 51

West Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Vegas 13 10 2 1 21 41 28 St. Louis 15 9 4 2 20 52 48 Colorado 12 7 4 1 15 38 25 Anaheim 15 6 6 3 15 30 39 Arizona 14 6 6 2 14 39 42 Minnesota 11 6 5 0 12 30 30 Los Angeles 13 4 6 3 11 40 44 San Jose 13 5 7 1 11 35 49

North Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Toronto 15 11 3 1 23 53 38 Montreal 15 9 4 2 20 52 39 Edmonton 16 9 7 0 18 55 52 Winnipeg 14 8 5 1 17 47 38 Calgary 14 7 6 1 15 40 37 Vancouver 18 7 11 0 14 54 67 Ottawa 16 3 12 1 7 34 64

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season's temporary realignment.

Sunday's Games

Vegas 1, Colorado 0

Pittsburgh 6, Washington 3

Philadelphia at N.Y. Rangers, ppd

Monday's Games

St. Louis at Arizona, 4 p.m.

Columbus at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Florida at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Boston, ppd

Ottawa at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Calgary at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Anaheim at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

N.Y. Islanders at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Washington at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Colorado at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Minnesota at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Florida at Carolina, 5 p.m.

Ottawa at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Winnipeg at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Buffalo at Washington, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Columbus, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Boston, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Toronto, 7 p.m.

San Jose at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Minnesota at Anaheim, 10 p.m.