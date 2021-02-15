Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Gladbach says coach Marco Rose leaving for Dortmund

By Associated Press
2021/02/15 22:29
Moenchengladbach's head coach Marco Rose reacts during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Moenchengladbach and Borussia Dortmund in M...

Moenchengladbach's head coach Marco Rose reacts during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Moenchengladbach and Borussia Dortmund in M...

MÖNCHENGLADBACH, Germany (AP) — Borussia Mönchengladbach said Monday that coach Marco Rose will leave at the end of the season for league rival Borussia Dortmund.

Gladbach sporting director Max Eberl said that Rose would use a clause in his contract to make the move, subject to unspecified conditions.

“In recent weeks we have had a lot of conversations together about Marco's future,” Eberl said in a statement.

“Unfortunately he has now decided that he would like to make use of a clause in his contract, which runs to June 2022, and make a switch to Borussia Dortmund."

Dortmund has not confirmed Rose will be its new coach.

Dortmund fired coach Lucien Favre in December and put Edin Terzic in interim charge. Dortmund is sixth in the Bundesliga and Gladbach is seventh as they fight to reach the Champions League qualifying places. The two clubs are also due to meet in the German Cup on March 2.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-02-16 00:00 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

5 things you should know about the Year of the Ox
5 things you should know about the Year of the Ox
Orchid Islanders face charges for catching endangered fish in Taiwan
Orchid Islanders face charges for catching endangered fish in Taiwan
Fish dumplings from Taiwan make a splash
Fish dumplings from Taiwan make a splash
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
EU wants deal with TSMC or Samsung to reduce reliance on Taiwan
EU wants deal with TSMC or Samsung to reduce reliance on Taiwan
WHO investigation into source of COVID in China becomes a farce
WHO investigation into source of COVID in China becomes a farce
Train No. 422 from Taipei to Kaohsiung boasts ‘unparalleled sea views’
Train No. 422 from Taipei to Kaohsiung boasts ‘unparalleled sea views’
CGTN to lose broadcast permission across Europe
CGTN to lose broadcast permission across Europe
Taiwan couple wins NT$2 million, BMW in Lunar New Year scratch lottery
Taiwan couple wins NT$2 million, BMW in Lunar New Year scratch lottery