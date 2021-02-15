Alexa
PSG midfielder Verratti available against Barcelona

By Associated Press
2021/02/15 22:12
PSG's Marco Verratti, left, jumps for the ball past Lorient's Sylvain Marveaux during the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain a...

PARIS (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Marco Verratti has recovered from a hip injury and will be available for Tuesday's Champions League match at Barcelona.

Verratti missed PSG's last two matches but has been included in coach Mauricio Pochettino's squad for the last 16 match in Spain.

Verratti's return will boost PSG's chances in the absence of Neymar and Angel Di Maria, who have been ruled out with injuries.

More AP soccer : https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

