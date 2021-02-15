Alexa
Global Forecast-Celsius

By Associated Press
2021/02/15 20:00
Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Monday, February 15, 2021

City/Town, Country;Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Wind Direction;Tuesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Tuesday's Humidity (%);Tuesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Tuesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Clouds and sun;31;26;Clouds and sun, nice;31;26;SSW;16;81%;70%;9

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Mostly sunny;26;17;Turning sunny;26;17;NNE;6;67%;0%;6

Aleppo, Syria;Sunshine, pleasant;17;5;A shower in the p.m.;16;5;W;9;73%;66%;4

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly sunny;13;4;Plenty of sun;18;6;SSE;9;62%;0%;4

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Spotty showers;5;4;Afternoon rain;9;7;SW;25;86%;86%;1

Anchorage, United States;Mostly cloudy;-6;-8;A little a.m. snow;-2;-5;NNE;4;82%;63%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Partly sunny;21;6;Sunny and warm;22;9;SE;8;27%;0%;4

Astana, Kazakhstan;Cloudy;-4;-7;Low clouds;-1;-12;WNW;12;76%;44%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Partly sunny;34;22;Mostly sunny;33;20;SE;14;49%;7%;11

Athens, Greece;Breezy this morning;5;1;Showers of rain/snow;4;0;N;21;67%;58%;3

Auckland, New Zealand;Rain;22;19;A little a.m. rain;24;17;S;19;77%;83%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Hazy and very warm;27;15;Clouding up, warm;28;17;SE;16;38%;26%;4

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Very warm;34;22;Partly sunny;34;23;ESE;12;60%;11%;9

Bangalore, India;Partly sunny, nice;31;17;Hazy sun;30;17;E;8;43%;8%;9

Bangkok, Thailand;Partly sunny;32;26;Turning cloudy;31;27;S;16;67%;69%;7

Barcelona, Spain;An afternoon shower;12;10;Increasingly windy;14;8;WSW;29;72%;0%;3

Beijing, China;Partly sunny;6;-4;Sunny, but chilly;1;-7;N;21;15%;0%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;Mostly sunny, chilly;3;-6;Partly sunny;5;-3;SE;4;27%;10%;2

Berlin, Germany;A bit of p.m. snow;-1;-2;Showers around;3;2;SSW;7;94%;86%;1

Bogota, Colombia;Showers around;20;10;A little p.m. rain;20;8;NW;7;75%;82%;10

Brasilia, Brazil;A couple of t-storms;26;19;A t-storm or two;27;19;WNW;14;76%;84%;5

Bratislava, Slovakia;Sunny and chilly;2;-5;Periods of sun, cold;0;-2;E;11;80%;44%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Spotty showers;5;5;A little p.m. rain;10;7;SW;20;78%;84%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Partly sunny;3;-6;Mostly sunny, cold;-2;-7;SE;6;39%;4%;3

Budapest, Hungary;Sunny, but cold;3;-9;Partly sunny, cold;0;-4;SSE;7;48%;44%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly sunny, nice;29;17;Low clouds breaking;26;15;SSE;12;65%;26%;5

Bujumbura, Burundi;Mostly cloudy;30;21;A p.m. t-storm;30;20;NNE;8;45%;72%;6

Busan, South Korea;Breezy in the p.m.;14;-2;Cooler with hazy sun;9;-4;WNW;18;44%;0%;4

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny;23;13;Cooler;17;9;W;20;51%;67%;2

Cape Town, South Africa;Clearing;21;17;Sunny and pleasant;24;16;SE;19;54%;0%;10

Caracas, Venezuela;A stray shower;26;21;Clouds and sun, nice;26;18;E;6;56%;5%;8

Chennai, India;Clouds and sun, nice;30;21;Sunlit and pleasant;31;22;ESE;8;62%;0%;9

Chicago, United States;Frigid with snow;-7;-10;A little snow;-5;-18;WNW;17;57%;76%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Increasing clouds;33;23;Clouds and sun;31;22;NE;9;68%;30%;9

Copenhagen, Denmark;A bit of p.m. snow;0;-2;Snow showers;0;-1;SSE;7;95%;87%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Partly sunny, nice;26;19;Becoming cloudy;25;19;N;12;61%;0%;4

Dallas, United States;Very cold;-9;-16;Quite cold;-3;-5;SE;12;59%;87%;2

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Winds subsiding;32;26;Breezy with some sun;32;25;NE;24;72%;23%;6

Delhi, India;Hazy sunshine;27;13;Hazy sunshine;26;13;NW;4;61%;0%;5

Denver, United States;Partly sunny, cold;-4;-11;A bit of p.m. snow;3;-10;SW;10;54%;63%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Sunshine;27;16;Mostly sunny;31;16;N;8;55%;1%;6

Dili, East Timor;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;24;Heavy showers;31;23;SW;11;77%;72%;7

Dublin, Ireland;More clouds than sun;13;7;A shower or two;11;6;SSE;22;77%;83%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny and warm;21;6;Turning sunny;21;6;NE;15;21%;0%;4

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Winds subsiding;17;14;Partly sunny;17;13;NE;21;72%;0%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Partly sunny;24;19;A little a.m. rain;24;18;E;10;74%;87%;1

Harare, Zimbabwe;A stray thunderstorm;26;18;Humid with t-storms;24;15;SSE;14;90%;87%;7

Havana, Cuba;Sunshine, a shower;30;22;Spotty showers;28;20;E;10;73%;82%;5

Helsinki, Finland;Cold with clearing;-6;-8;A bit of snow;-4;-15;ENE;14;84%;75%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partly sunny, nice;30;22;Partly sunny, nice;31;22;SE;11;62%;4%;9

Hong Kong, China;Sunshine;26;17;Sunny and beautiful;24;16;ENE;13;63%;5%;6

Honolulu, United States;A p.m. shower or two;28;21;Sun and some clouds;28;21;NE;8;67%;55%;6

Hyderabad, India;Sunny;33;19;Mostly sunny, nice;31;19;SSE;9;31%;0%;8

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunshine;25;9;Sunny and nice;25;9;NNE;9;36%;0%;4

Istanbul, Turkey;Windy this morning;2;-1;A snow shower;0;-2;NNE;29;78%;83%;3

Jakarta, Indonesia;An a.m. thunderstorm;30;25;Cloudy, a t-storm;29;25;NE;12;79%;73%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Hazy sunshine;31;23;Sunny and humid;31;25;WSW;14;61%;20%;6

Johannesburg, South Africa;A stray p.m. t-storm;26;14;Lots of sun, nice;24;13;ESE;15;53%;7%;12

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mild with sunshine;15;0;Sunny, nice and warm;19;1;W;6;23%;0%;5

Karachi, Pakistan;Hazy sun;29;15;Mostly sunny;30;15;W;10;60%;0%;6

Kathmandu, Nepal;Increasing clouds;21;6;Hazy sunshine;20;5;SW;9;56%;4%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and hot;37;22;Hazy sun and hot;37;16;NNW;18;13%;0%;8

Kiev, Ukraine;Snow showers, cold;-5;-18;Sunshine and frigid;-11;-18;SW;7;74%;10%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;Mostly sunny, breezy;30;25;Breezy with a shower;30;24;ENE;25;60%;42%;7

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Cloudy;33;23;Some brightening;32;23;WSW;10;67%;44%;6

Kolkata, India;Decreasing clouds;30;18;Sunny and pleasant;30;17;SW;7;42%;5%;6

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Some sun, a shower;34;24;Partly sunny;33;24;SSE;7;62%;44%;7

La Paz, Bolivia;A little a.m. rain;14;3;Mostly cloudy;15;4;WSW;12;41%;44%;14

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm in spots;33;27;A morning t-storm;31;26;SSW;10;75%;63%;9

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny, nice;25;20;Mostly cloudy;26;20;S;10;65%;6%;13

Lisbon, Portugal;Mainly cloudy;18;14;Mostly cloudy;17;12;SSW;12;79%;28%;2

London, United Kingdom;Rather cloudy;12;8;Morning rain;10;7;SW;19;88%;75%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly cloudy;19;12;Partly sunny;21;10;N;18;45%;5%;4

Luanda, Angola;Clouds and sun, nice;32;25;Partly sunny;32;25;SSW;11;61%;19%;12

Madrid, Spain;Clouds and sun;15;3;Mostly cloudy;15;5;SW;9;69%;4%;3

Male, Maldives;Mostly cloudy;32;27;Clouds and sun;32;27;NNE;13;63%;57%;11

Manaus, Brazil;Rain, a thunderstorm;29;24;A t-storm around;29;24;ENE;8;79%;75%;7

Manila, Philippines;An afternoon shower;30;23;A little p.m. rain;30;22;ESE;9;66%;61%;8

Melbourne, Australia;Decreasing clouds;27;15;Partly sunny, nice;29;18;E;13;52%;2%;5

Mexico City, Mexico;Sunny;23;6;Sunny and pleasant;23;6;SSW;12;14%;0%;8

Miami, United States;A passing shower;28;23;A stray thunderstorm;26;24;S;17;77%;57%;3

Minsk, Belarus;Frigid;-9;-18;Periods of sun, cold;-8;-14;WSW;12;72%;33%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;Breezy in the p.m.;31;25;Mostly sunny, nice;31;25;E;22;65%;1%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;An afternoon shower;24;21;Brief a.m. showers;22;20;SSW;21;72%;84%;3

Montreal, Canada;A bit of p.m. snow;-5;-8;Snow;-6;-14;WNW;14;78%;95%;1

Moscow, Russia;Sunny, but frigid;-14;-24;A little p.m. snow;-12;-14;SW;15;71%;80%;1

Mumbai, India;Sunny and pleasant;29;23;Sunny and nice;29;22;NNW;13;55%;0%;7

Nairobi, Kenya;Sun and clouds;27;15;Partly sunny, nice;27;15;NNE;18;54%;18%;10

New York, United States;A bit of ice;2;-1;Morning rain, cloudy;6;-5;NW;13;81%;67%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;Partly sunny, nice;19;9;Cooler;14;3;S;13;78%;81%;1

Novosibirsk, Russia;Cloudy with a flurry;-4;-7;An afternoon flurry;-2;-11;SW;21;89%;88%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Rain this morning;15;5;Partly sunny, cooler;9;3;WSW;21;43%;26%;4

Oslo, Norway;A bit of p.m. snow;-5;-7;Mostly cloudy;-2;-5;NE;6;80%;66%;0

Ottawa, Canada;A bit of p.m. snow;-5;-11;Snow;-8;-19;WNW;24;73%;91%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Partly sunny, nice;29;25;An afternoon shower;29;25;NNE;11;76%;77%;13

Panama City, Panama;Partly sunny;32;24;A passing shower;31;23;NW;13;69%;59%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;A shower or two;29;24;A morning shower;29;22;ENE;14;73%;62%;10

Paris, France;Spotty showers;8;3;A little p.m. rain;12;7;SW;15;78%;70%;1

Perth, Australia;Hot, becoming breezy;37;23;Sunny and cooler;30;20;SSW;18;54%;3%;10

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Mostly sunny;31;22;Partly sunny, nice;31;22;S;11;57%;2%;9

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Downpours;30;24;A couple of t-storms;31;23;NNE;19;81%;81%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny;33;21;Mostly sunny;33;20;ESE;10;46%;5%;7

Prague, Czech Republic;A bit of p.m. snow;-7;-7;A couple of showers;3;0;S;5;93%;87%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Winds subsiding;3;-9;A bit of a.m. snow;-1;-13;NW;17;29%;59%;3

Quito, Ecuador;Cloudy, p.m. showers;18;11;A little a.m. rain;18;11;NE;13;72%;91%;5

Rabat, Morocco;Sunny and pleasant;24;9;Brilliant sunshine;20;9;SE;6;81%;0%;4

Recife, Brazil;Clouds and sun;30;24;A shower in the a.m.;30;24;NE;12;75%;75%;9

Reykjavik, Iceland;Considerable clouds;6;3;Rain and drizzle;5;0;N;11;86%;86%;0

Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny, cold;-5;-10;Partly sunny;-1;-11;SW;14;82%;6%;2

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A couple of t-storms;31;24;A t-storm or two;30;23;NE;9;71%;65%;11

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Partial sunshine;28;16;Sunny and very warm;31;19;SSE;17;15%;0%;6

Rome, Italy;Sunny, but chilly;10;-4;Partly sunny;11;2;NNE;6;65%;35%;1

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Turning cloudy, cold;-9;-10;A little a.m. snow;-5;-16;NE;13;62%;91%;0

San Francisco, United States;Rain and drizzle;15;9;Partly sunny;15;8;NNW;18;63%;5%;4

San Jose, Costa Rica;Clouds and sun;28;15;A shower;29;16;ENE;14;66%;62%;9

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Breezy with a shower;28;24;Breezy with a shower;29;23;E;24;65%;82%;7

San Salvador, El Salvador;Sunny and nice;23;16;Sunny and pleasant;24;16;NNW;9;72%;11%;9

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny;24;10;Sunshine and nice;23;11;ESE;8;29%;1%;9

Santiago, Chile;Breezy in the p.m.;25;15;Breezy in the p.m.;25;14;SW;13;51%;15%;9

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny;30;22;Sunshine, a shower;30;21;NNE;16;69%;57%;7

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Rather cloudy;19;9;Spotty showers;16;11;SE;10;75%;72%;1

Seattle, United States;Rain tapering off;7;3;A shower or two;7;2;SE;7;83%;68%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Much colder;3;-6;A bit of a.m. snow;-2;-9;NW;11;43%;73%;1

Shanghai, China;Cloudy;11;4;Cloudy and mild;12;4;SSE;13;55%;5%;4

Singapore, Singapore;Breezy;31;24;Breezy;32;24;NE;20;57%;7%;6

Sofia, Bulgaria;A snow shower, cold;-1;-12;Sunshine and cold;-2;-16;SW;12;68%;1%;3

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A stray shower;28;24;Spotty showers;28;24;ENE;25;65%;70%;8

Stockholm, Sweden;Clouds and sun, cold;-1;-9;Partly sunny;-1;-4;ENE;6;89%;71%;1

Sydney, Australia;Increasingly windy;21;19;A little a.m. rain;24;19;ESE;19;79%;85%;8

Taipei City, Taiwan;Windy this afternoon;24;18;A shower in the p.m.;26;15;NNW;11;59%;88%;3

Tallinn, Estonia;Cold with a flurry;-6;-8;On-and-off snow;-2;-14;E;16;78%;68%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny, nice and warm;21;6;Warm with sunshine;22;6;NE;9;28%;0%;3

Tbilisi, Georgia;Clouds and sun, mild;12;4;Cooler;7;3;NW;13;79%;90%;1

Tehran, Iran;Sunny, nice and warm;19;9;Partly sunny;20;14;NE;10;29%;44%;4

Tel Aviv, Israel;Partly sunny;20;10;Windy in the p.m.;20;7;WSW;29;62%;84%;4

Tirana, Albania;Mostly sunny, cold;6;-11;Mostly sunny, cold;6;-8;ESE;6;48%;1%;3

Tokyo, Japan;Rain, heavy at times;13;7;Plenty of sunshine;14;7;SW;11;35%;0%;4

Toronto, Canada;Snow at times;-5;-10;Snow tapering off;-7;-15;NNW;26;73%;100%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Winds subsiding;12;10;Mostly cloudy, cool;13;8;WNW;12;47%;4%;1

Tunis, Tunisia;Cloudy and cool;11;2;Sunny;15;4;S;7;50%;0%;4

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Morning flurries;-14;-29;Hazy and cold;-11;-25;E;13;74%;38%;3

Vancouver, Canada;Chilly with rain;4;2;Partly sunny;6;1;NE;9;65%;35%;2

Vienna, Austria;Sunny and cold;1;-4;Snow showers, cold;-1;-3;ESE;8;90%;86%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Warm with sunshine;32;19;Mostly sunny and hot;34;20;E;7;46%;5%;7

Vilnius, Lithuania;Cold with a flurry;-6;-14;Periods of sun, cold;-6;-12;SSW;12;79%;22%;2

Warsaw, Poland;Snow showers;-2;-9;Partly sunny;-1;-3;SW;15;80%;75%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;A p.m. shower or two;17;14;Very windy, rain;16;12;SSE;53;79%;76%;3

Yangon, Myanmar;Partly sunny;32;17;Sunny;33;17;SW;8;49%;0%;8

Yerevan, Armenia;Turning sunny, mild;15;3;Mild with some sun;15;2;E;6;51%;54%;3

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather

Updated : 2021-02-15 22:28 GMT+08:00

