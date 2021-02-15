Alexa
The Latest: Brignone leads Shiffrin in combined at worlds

By Associated Press
2021/02/15 18:10
Italy's Federica Brignone speeds down the course during the super G portion of the women's combined race, at the alpine ski World Championships, in Co...

CORTINA D'AMPEZZO, Italy (AP) — The Latest from the skiing world championships (all times local):

___

11:00 a.m.

Federica Brignone leads Mikaela Shiffrin by six-hundredths of a second after the opening leg of the women's combined at the world championships.

Brignone beat Elena Curtoni by 0.01 as Italy went 1-2 in the super-G portion with Shiffrin looming in third.

Brignone will open the decisive slalom portion at 2:10 p.m.

Home nation Italy has not won a medal in the first four events of the worlds.

Overall World Cup leader Petra Vlhova of Slovakia has to make up four-tenths on Brignone in the slalom.

Two-time combined world champion Wendy Holdener of Switzerland finished 0.97 behind.

___

More AP skiing: https://apnews.com/hub/skiing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

