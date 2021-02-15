Alexa
Pakistan army: Militant raid on security post kills soldier

By Associated Press
2021/02/15 17:40
QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — Armed militants attacked a Pakistani security checkpoint on a highway in a remote area of southwestern Baluchistan province, killing a soldier before fleeing, the military said Monday.

The overnight attack on the Frontier Corps troops took place in the province's Kech district, the military said in a statement. Troops have cordoned off the area and are pursuing “fleeing terrorists," it said. There were no further details.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the assault but previous such attacks have been claimed by separatist groups in Baluchistan, where Islamic militants also have a presence. Baluchistan has been battling an insurgency for more than a decade by separatists demanding complete autonomy or a larger share of the province’s gas and mineral resources.

