Taiwan's DPP uses alternative policies to rejuvenate party

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan President and Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Chairman Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) hope that local party chapters become more attractive to young Taiwanese is slowly coming into fruition as the next generation of DPP politicians uses different strategies to rejuvenate the party.

A CNA report interviewed four DPP chapter heads from different cities to see what they were doing differently compared to policies in previous decades.

When Li Wen (李問) was running in the 2020 Lienchiang County legislative election, he carried a giant promotional balloon on his back as part of his campaign, earning him the nickname “balloon brother.” He mentioned that he had previously taught English to children around the county. After he became head of the party’s Lienchiang County chapter, Li said that he has continued to provide English lessons across the county’s many islands from time to time.

There are many young people in Hsinchu City who have decided to try their luck with entrepreneurship in the foodservice and creative industries, Chen Chien-ming (陳建名), head of the DPP’s Hsinchu City chapter, stated.

He pointed out that in order to prevent young Taiwanese from "working aimlessly," he called on lawyers, accountants, and human resources experts to form a new support team to promote creativity and provide legal, tax, human resource, employment, and other consulting services to entrepreneurs.

Chen mentioned that Hsinchu City is very similar to Taipei City in that most voters are not “deep blue” or “deep green” but are actually in the middle of the political spectrum. Therefore, he set up mobile service stations to provide immediate, in-person services and receive complaints.

In addition, the Hsinchu City chapter has launched a series of classes, including parent-child arts and crafts courses, Japanese lessons, Hakka lessons, depression treatment courses, and many more.

Ho Po-wen (何博文), head of the party’s New Taipei City chapter, stated that he intends to set up 29 district liaison offices. So far, he has established 22.

Ho said that the main function of these offices is to allow the public to immediately express their opinions. The director and deputy director of the liaison office can be contacted at any time, and the party chapter is also able to share public opinion with party members to address pressing issues.

Ho said that New Taipei City’s DPP affairs system used to make people think that it was just to promote policies and that it was targeted towards the elderly. However, this is not the case.

After he became the chapter head, Ho organized casual softball games, family carnivals, and three-on-three basketball games. This wide variety of activities allows, young parents with children, grandparents, and grandchildren to have fun together.

Chao Tien-lin (趙天麟), head of the DPP Kaohsiung City chapter, emphasized the importance of grassroots communication with the public. He said that he set up a team of experts to streamline communication channels, allowing local residents to share their opinions and concerns more easily with the city government. He also asked the party chapter to redesign its logo, uniforms, and other things to completely change the image of the DPP.