Lakers F Anthony Davis limps off floor with right leg injury

By Associated Press
2021/02/15 12:35
Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis, left, looks to pass the ball as Denver Nuggets guards Jamal Murray, center, and Monte Morris defend during t...

DENVER (AP) — Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis gingerly made his way to the locker room after appearing to re-aggravate a sore right Achilles late in the first half against Denver on Sunday night.

Davis was fouled by Nuggets big man Nikola Jokic as he drove to the basket. Davis hobbled to the free-throw line, made both shots and then was subbed out with 2:39 remaining. He immediately headed toward the locker room.

Entering the game, Davis was questionable with what was described as right Achilles tendinosis. Davis missed two contests due to the ailment before returning in a win over Memphis on Friday.

Davis had 15 points and four rebounds in the first half against Denver.

Updated : 2021-02-15 14:48 GMT+08:00

