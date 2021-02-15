Alexa
Berhow, Carter lead N. Iowa past Valparaiso 74-60

By Associated Press
2021/02/15 11:43
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — Trae Berhow Noah Carter each scored 17 points and Northern Iowa defeated Valparaiso 74-60 on Sunday night.

Nate Heise added 15 points, Austin Phyfe 12 and Northern Iowa (7-14, 5-10 Missouri Valley Conference) snapped a two-game losing streak.

Heise' 3-pointer with 10:40 remaining ended a 10-0 run which put the Panthers up 58-41. Northern Iowa shot 52.8% (28 for 53) and made all 10 of their foul shots.

Ben Krikke scored 12 for Valparaiso (8-14, 5-8), Sheldon Edwards 11 and Donovan Clay 10.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2021-02-15 13:16 GMT+08:00

