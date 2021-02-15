Lillard, Blazers top Mavs 121-118 as Doncic heats up again

Portland Trail Blazers guard Gary Trent Jr. (2) rivers past Dallas Mavericks forward Dorian Finney-Smith (10) during the second half of an NBA basketb... Portland Trail Blazers guard Gary Trent Jr. (2) rivers past Dallas Mavericks forward Dorian Finney-Smith (10) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas, Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

Dallas Mavericks center Willie Cauley-Stein (33) defends a shot by Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) during the first half of an NBA bas... Dallas Mavericks center Willie Cauley-Stein (33) defends a shot by Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas, Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

Portland Trail Blazers forward Carmelo Anthony (00) knocks the ball out of the hands of Dallas Mavericks center Kristaps Porzingis (6) during the firs... Portland Trail Blazers forward Carmelo Anthony (00) knocks the ball out of the hands of Dallas Mavericks center Kristaps Porzingis (6) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas, Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) watches as Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) makes a basket as ande is fouled by center Enes Kan... Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) watches as Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) makes a basket as ande is fouled by center Enes Kanter during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas, Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) reacts to a call of a jump ball as Dallas Mavericks forward Dorian Finney-Smith (10) celebrates during... Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) reacts to a call of a jump ball as Dallas Mavericks forward Dorian Finney-Smith (10) celebrates during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas, Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

DALLAS (AP) — Damian Lillard hit a tiebreaking 3-pointer for Portland in the final minute after a big Dallas rally, and the Trail Blazers overcame another high-scoring outing from Luka Doncic in a 121-118 victory over the Mavericks on Sunday night.

The young Dallas sensation scored 44 points two nights after getting a career-high 46 in a victory over New Orleans, but it wasn't enough to extend the Mavericks' four-game winning streak, tied for their longest this season.

Lillard finished with 34 points and 11 assists. He connected on the go-ahead 3 after Doncic assisted on a tying 3-pointer from Dorian Finney-Smith after the Mavericks trailed by 13 midway through the fourth quarter.

The Mavericks were down three again when Doncic missed a potential tying shot from beyond the arc with less than five seconds left. Doncic was 14 of 20 from the field, including 5 of 8 from deep, and 11 of 12 from the line. He also had nine assists and seven rebounds.

Doncic set a pair of franchise record with his 14th consecutive game of at least 25 points and the highest two-game total at 90 points.

The Trail Blazers won their fourth consecutive game with help from a 45-point third quarter, matching the franchise record for that period while outscoring Dallas by 15 to wipe out a seven-point deficit early in the period.

The Mavericks got close late with a 12-0 run that Lillard ended with a layup before Finney-Smith's tying shot.

Lillard wasn't nearly as dazzling as his previous meeting with Dallas, when he tied a career high with 61 points in the Florida bubble last summer.

Instead, the NBA's fourth-leading scorer shook off some early frustration over non-calls on several drives by scoring 16 points with five assists in the third quarter after getting called for a technical foul late in the first half.

Kristaps Porzingis scored 18 points, half of the season high for Doncic's European sidekick in a 143-130 win over New Orleans two nights earlier.

TIP-INS

Trail Blazers: Rodney Hood didn't play because of a left foot sprain. Coach Terry Stotts didn't rule out a return against Oklahoma City on Tuesday. ... Carmelo Anthony scored 15 points despite going 1 of 8 from 3-point range. Robert Covington also had 15 while making all four of his 3-point attempts.

Mavericks: Doncic shared the previous club record of 13 straight games with at least 25 points with Mark Aguirre (1983-84) and Dirk Nowitzki (2005-06). ... Finney-Smith scored 14 points.

UP NEXT

Trail Blazers: The second game of a three-game trip is Tuesday against the Thunder, who have three consecutive victories in the series after winning the first meeting this season last month in Portland.

Mavericks: Detroit visits Wednesday in the only scheduled meeting between the teams so far. The Mavericks and Pistons met just once during the coronavirus-interrupted season, with Dallas winning in Mexico City behind 41 points from Doncic.

