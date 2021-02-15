CECC head says Chinese inoculations are not an option for Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — In response to former President Ma Ying-jeou’s (馬英九) recent comment on accepting Chinese vaccines, Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said on Sunday (Feb. 14) that Taiwan does not consider the inoculations to be a viable option.

Chen pointed out in an interview that because technical data for the Chinese vaccine is incomplete and relevant scientific information has not yet been published, it is not a candidate vaccine for Taiwan, Liberty Times reported.

Regarding the former president’s repeated calls for the Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) administration to stop using the term "Wuhan coronavirus" when referring to COVID-19, Chen said that the CECC has called it as such since the virus broke out from the Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market in Wuhan, China.

Additionally, Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Wang Ting-yu (王定宇) on Sunday responded to Ma’s comments by saying “to indulge one’s enemy is asking for trouble.” Wang later made a statement on Facebook saying that Ma did not dare to support Hongkongers in their fight for democracy and the “tragic situation” of Uighurs in Xinjiang.

Such people who want to “pursue cross-strait relations" only want Taiwan to be a “docile” subject that surrenders to China — “is this the former president of Taiwan or the Chinese Communist Party’s mouthpiece?” Wang said.