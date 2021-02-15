Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Society

CECC head says Chinese inoculations are not an option for Taiwan

Chinese vaccine lacks technical, scientific data: Chen Shih-chung

  294
By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/02/15 13:14
CECC head Chen Shih-chung.

CECC head Chen Shih-chung. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — In response to former President Ma Ying-jeou’s (馬英九) recent comment on accepting Chinese vaccines, Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said on Sunday (Feb. 14) that Taiwan does not consider the inoculations to be a viable option.

Chen pointed out in an interview that because technical data for the Chinese vaccine is incomplete and relevant scientific information has not yet been published, it is not a candidate vaccine for Taiwan, Liberty Times reported.

Regarding the former president’s repeated calls for the Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) administration to stop using the term "Wuhan coronavirus" when referring to COVID-19, Chen said that the CECC has called it as such since the virus broke out from the Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market in Wuhan, China.

Additionally, Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Wang Ting-yu (王定宇) on Sunday responded to Ma’s comments by saying “to indulge one’s enemy is asking for trouble.” Wang later made a statement on Facebook saying that Ma did not dare to support Hongkongers in their fight for democracy and the “tragic situation” of Uighurs in Xinjiang.

Such people who want to “pursue cross-strait relations" only want Taiwan to be a “docile” subject that surrenders to China — “is this the former president of Taiwan or the Chinese Communist Party’s mouthpiece?” Wang said.
CECC
vaccines
coronavirus
Chen Shi-chung
Ma Ying-jeou

RELATED ARTICLES

WHO investigation into source of COVID in China becomes a farce
WHO investigation into source of COVID in China becomes a farce
2021/02/12 20:33
District in northern Taiwan flashes yellow crowd alert amid COVID fears
District in northern Taiwan flashes yellow crowd alert amid COVID fears
2021/02/12 17:27
Taiwan confirms US citizen as new imported COVID case
Taiwan confirms US citizen as new imported COVID case
2021/02/12 15:37
Geneticist debunks China's frozen food theory on Covid origin
Geneticist debunks China's frozen food theory on Covid origin
2021/02/11 18:05
Britain's 'Kent' coronavirus variant will sweep the world: UK genetic surveillance chief
Britain's 'Kent' coronavirus variant will sweep the world: UK genetic surveillance chief
2021/02/11 16:46

Updated : 2021-02-15 14:47 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

5 things you should know about the Year of the Ox
5 things you should know about the Year of the Ox
Orchid Islanders face charges for catching endangered fish in Taiwan
Orchid Islanders face charges for catching endangered fish in Taiwan
Fish dumplings from Taiwan make a splash
Fish dumplings from Taiwan make a splash
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
EU wants deal with TSMC or Samsung to reduce reliance on Taiwan
EU wants deal with TSMC or Samsung to reduce reliance on Taiwan
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
WHO investigation into source of COVID in China becomes a farce
WHO investigation into source of COVID in China becomes a farce
Train No. 422 from Taipei to Kaohsiung boasts ‘unparalleled sea views’
Train No. 422 from Taipei to Kaohsiung boasts ‘unparalleled sea views’
Taiwan couple wins NT$2 million, BMW in Lunar New Year scratch lottery
Taiwan couple wins NT$2 million, BMW in Lunar New Year scratch lottery
Bus services to Wuling Farm in central Taiwan for cherry blossom season
Bus services to Wuling Farm in central Taiwan for cherry blossom season