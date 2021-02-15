Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Burns scores 22 to lift Colgate past Army 92-83

By Associated Press
2021/02/15 09:49
Burns scores 22 to lift Colgate past Army 92-83

WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) — Jordan Burns scored 22 points as Colgate stretched its win streak to eight games, defeating Army 92-83 on Sunday night.

The win streak gives Colgate its best record through 10 Patriot League games in program history. Army was coming off a three-week break for COVID-19 concerns.

Jack Ferguson had 18 points and nine rebounds for Colgate (9-1, 9-1 Patriot League). Tucker Richardson added 16 points and eight rebounds. Jeff Woodward had 10 points, four assists and three blocks.

Jalen Rucker had 18 points for the Black Knights (9-6, 5-5). Lonnie Grayson added 18 points and 11 rebounds. Josh Caldwell had 15 points and four steals. He also had seven turnovers.

The Raiders improve to 3-1 against the Black Knights, with Sunday's win extending their North Division lead over Army to three games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-02-15 11:45 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

5 things you should know about the Year of the Ox
5 things you should know about the Year of the Ox
Orchid Islanders face charges for catching endangered fish in Taiwan
Orchid Islanders face charges for catching endangered fish in Taiwan
Fish dumplings from Taiwan make a splash
Fish dumplings from Taiwan make a splash
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
EU wants deal with TSMC or Samsung to reduce reliance on Taiwan
EU wants deal with TSMC or Samsung to reduce reliance on Taiwan
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
WHO investigation into source of COVID in China becomes a farce
WHO investigation into source of COVID in China becomes a farce
Train No. 422 from Taipei to Kaohsiung boasts ‘unparalleled sea views’
Train No. 422 from Taipei to Kaohsiung boasts ‘unparalleled sea views’
Taiwan couple wins NT$2 million, BMW in Lunar New Year scratch lottery
Taiwan couple wins NT$2 million, BMW in Lunar New Year scratch lottery
Bus services to Wuling Farm in central Taiwan for cherry blossom season
Bus services to Wuling Farm in central Taiwan for cherry blossom season