Leonard joins injured George on sideline for Clippers

By Associated Press
2021/02/15 09:43
Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard, left, drives against Chicago Bulls forward Patrick Williams during the second half of an NBA basketball ga...
Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard, left, drives against Chicago Bulls forward Patrick Williams during the second half of an NBA basketball ga...

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kawhi Leonard won’t play for the Los Angeles Clippers against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday night, joining injured teammate Paul George on the sideline.

Leonard sat out because of a left lower leg contusion. Coach Tyronn Lue said the injury occurred during the team’s recent trip, and he isn’t sure when Leonard might return. He has scored 30 or more points in his last two games.

Lue had no update on George. He missed his fifth straight game Sunday because of a right foot injury, and was expected to be re-evaluated upon returning to Los Angeles. Lue has described the injury as day-to-day.

The Clippers were without their two superstars for the first two games of the recent six-game trip. They split those games, losing to Atlanta and beating Miami.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-02-15 11:45 GMT+08:00

