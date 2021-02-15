Alexa
Ndefo scores 20 to lift Saint Peter’s past Fairfield 66-49

By Associated Press
2021/02/15 08:56
JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — KC Ndefo scored a career-high 20 points as Saint Peter’s defeated Fairfield 66-49 on Sunday.

Daryl Banks III had 18 points for Saint Peter’s (10-7, 7-5 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Matthew Lee added 10 points. Hassan Drame had 11 rebounds.

Jake Wojcik had 15 points for the Stags (5-14, 5-9). Jesus Cruz added 10 points.

Fairfield defeated St. Peter’s 55-50 on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

