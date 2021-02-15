Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan president visits army base to thank soldiers for standing guard during Spring Festival

President Tsai made pitstop to Guandu Area Command's mechanized infantry base in Tamsui

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/02/15 13:10
President Tsai Ing-wen (center) with Guandu Area Command's first mechanized infantry company. (Military News Agency photo)

President Tsai Ing-wen (center) with Guandu Area Command's first mechanized infantry company. (Military News Agency photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) on Sunday (Feb. 14) continued with her armed forces visits by stopping by the Army Guandu Area Command's first mechanized infantry company base to thank officers and soldiers who stand by their posts over the Lunar New Year.

After having visited the Coast Guard’s second patrol area command Sunday morning, Tsai made a pitstop in Tamsui to observe daily operations at the Guandu Area Command's first mechanized infantry company base. In addition to seeing a troop assembly and maneuvering exercise, she also visited the area where officers and soldiers alike conduct extra training during their spare time.

The president also handed out red envelopes to express gratitude for troops as they continue to uphold their duties and protect the country during the Spring Festival, Liberty Times reported.

Tsai was accompanied by Secretary-General of the National Security Council Ku Li-hsiung (顧立雄), Minister of National Defense Yen Teh-fa (嚴德發), and other high-ranking military and government officials.
Taiwan Army
mechanized infantry
Lunar New Year
President Tsai Ing-wen

RELATED ARTICLES

Cold air to arrive in Taiwan Wednesday
Cold air to arrive in Taiwan Wednesday
2021/02/14 16:11
Taiwan's envoy to France spreads LNY cheer to overseas Taiwanese, Chinese groups
Taiwan's envoy to France spreads LNY cheer to overseas Taiwanese, Chinese groups
2021/02/14 10:56
Northeast Taiwan likely to see traffic jams until 11 p.m.
Northeast Taiwan likely to see traffic jams until 11 p.m.
2021/02/13 20:07
Taiwan records incursion by Chinese warplanes on 2nd day of Lunar New Year
Taiwan records incursion by Chinese warplanes on 2nd day of Lunar New Year
2021/02/13 13:39
Chance of rain forecast for north Taiwan throughout Lunar New Year vacation
Chance of rain forecast for north Taiwan throughout Lunar New Year vacation
2021/02/13 11:08

Updated : 2021-02-15 14:47 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

5 things you should know about the Year of the Ox
5 things you should know about the Year of the Ox
Orchid Islanders face charges for catching endangered fish in Taiwan
Orchid Islanders face charges for catching endangered fish in Taiwan
Fish dumplings from Taiwan make a splash
Fish dumplings from Taiwan make a splash
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
EU wants deal with TSMC or Samsung to reduce reliance on Taiwan
EU wants deal with TSMC or Samsung to reduce reliance on Taiwan
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
WHO investigation into source of COVID in China becomes a farce
WHO investigation into source of COVID in China becomes a farce
Train No. 422 from Taipei to Kaohsiung boasts ‘unparalleled sea views’
Train No. 422 from Taipei to Kaohsiung boasts ‘unparalleled sea views’
Taiwan couple wins NT$2 million, BMW in Lunar New Year scratch lottery
Taiwan couple wins NT$2 million, BMW in Lunar New Year scratch lottery
Bus services to Wuling Farm in central Taiwan for cherry blossom season
Bus services to Wuling Farm in central Taiwan for cherry blossom season