Taiwan president visits army base to thank soldiers for standing guard during Spring Festival

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) on Sunday (Feb. 14) continued with her armed forces visits by stopping by the Army Guandu Area Command's first mechanized infantry company base to thank officers and soldiers who stand by their posts over the Lunar New Year.

After having visited the Coast Guard’s second patrol area command Sunday morning, Tsai made a pitstop in Tamsui to observe daily operations at the Guandu Area Command's first mechanized infantry company base. In addition to seeing a troop assembly and maneuvering exercise, she also visited the area where officers and soldiers alike conduct extra training during their spare time.

The president also handed out red envelopes to express gratitude for troops as they continue to uphold their duties and protect the country during the Spring Festival, Liberty Times reported.

Tsai was accompanied by Secretary-General of the National Security Council Ku Li-hsiung (顧立雄), Minister of National Defense Yen Teh-fa (嚴德發), and other high-ranking military and government officials.