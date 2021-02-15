Alexa
Aldama scores 19, carries Loyola (Md.) past Lafayette 88-69

By Associated Press
2021/02/15 08:48
BALTIMORE (AP) — Santi Aldama scored 19 points as Loyola (Md.) topped Lafayette 88-69 on Sunday, the fourth straight meeting of the two teams and sixth in a month thanks to schedules reconfigured by the coronavirus pandemic.

Jaylin Andrews and Isaiah Hart added 18 points each for the Greyhounds. Alonso Faure had 11 points for Loyola (Md.) (2-7, 2-7 Patriot League) and Golden Dike had a career-high six assists.

Lafayette scored a season-low 26 points in the first half, making 14 first-half turnovers. The Leopards had one turnover in the second half.

Justin Jaworski had 17 points for the Leopards (7-5, 7-5), who won four of the six meetings with Loyola. Leo O’Boyle added 12 points. E.J. Stephens had 11 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-02-15 10:09 GMT+08:00

