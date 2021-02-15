Alexa
Key carries Indiana St. past Evansville 76-70

By Associated Press
2021/02/15 08:24
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Tyreke Key scored 29 points on 12 of 17 shooting as Indiana State topped Evansville 76-70 on Sunday.

Jake LaRavia added 20 points for the Sycamores. Tre Williams had seven points, seven rebounds and a career-high four assists for Indiana State (12-8, 9-6 Missouri Valley Conference).

The win was the 100th in Missouri Valley Conference play for the Sycamores under coach Greg Lansing, making Lansing the 11th coach in the 144-year history of the MVC to reach conference 100 wins.

Shamar Givance and Jawaun Newton scored 14 points apiece for the Purple Aces (8-11, 6-7). Samari Curtis had 13 points. Newton led the Aces with seven rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-02-15 10:09 GMT+08:00

