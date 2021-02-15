Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Wilson, Scheierman carry S. Dakota St. past Oral Roberts

By Associated Press
2021/02/15 08:45
Wilson, Scheierman carry S. Dakota St. past Oral Roberts

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Douglas Wilson tied a season-high 23 points and Baylor Scheierman scored 22 and South Dakota State topped Oral Roberts 95-80 on Sunday.

Scheierman finished with a double-double collecting 11 rebounds whiled distributing seven assists. Alex Arians scored 15 with 10 rebounds for South Dakota State (12-5, 8-3 Summit League) and Charlie Easley scored 12.

The 95 points were a season high for South Dakota State.

Max Abmas scored 30 points for the Golden Eagles (11-9, 8-4) and Kareem Thompson scored 18.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-02-15 10:09 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

5 things you should know about the Year of the Ox
5 things you should know about the Year of the Ox
Orchid Islanders face charges for catching endangered fish in Taiwan
Orchid Islanders face charges for catching endangered fish in Taiwan
Fish dumplings from Taiwan make a splash
Fish dumplings from Taiwan make a splash
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
EU wants deal with TSMC or Samsung to reduce reliance on Taiwan
EU wants deal with TSMC or Samsung to reduce reliance on Taiwan
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
WHO investigation into source of COVID in China becomes a farce
WHO investigation into source of COVID in China becomes a farce
Train No. 422 from Taipei to Kaohsiung boasts ‘unparalleled sea views’
Train No. 422 from Taipei to Kaohsiung boasts ‘unparalleled sea views’
Taiwan couple wins NT$2 million, BMW in Lunar New Year scratch lottery
Taiwan couple wins NT$2 million, BMW in Lunar New Year scratch lottery
Bus services to Wuling Farm in central Taiwan for cherry blossom season
Bus services to Wuling Farm in central Taiwan for cherry blossom season